Iowa Lottery announces deadline for claiming prizes in 11 scratch games

The Iowa Lottery has set a deadline for claiming prizes in 11 scratch games set to be -- scratched.

As part of its standard procedures, the Iowa Lottery is officially ending sales in these instant-scratch games.

The lottery has announced the end date for the following scratch games: Lucky Marbles, Sir-Cash-A-Lot, Power 10s, Hidden Cash, $30,000 Holiday Crossword, Strikes & Spares, Lady Luck 7, Fast Cash, Amazing Money, Quick $50s and Cash Line.

Players have until the close of business on April 25 to claim prizes in these games.

Players may visit an Iowa Lottery retailer or schedule an appointment at one of the lottery’s offices in Clive, Cedar Rapids, Mason City or Storm Lake to claim scratch-game prizes.

The lottery replaces ending games with new games throughout the year. A complete list of all current games can be found on the lottery website at ialottery.com.

