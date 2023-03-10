Law enforcement agencies in Iowa and Nebraska are urging people to do their St. Patrick’s Day celebrating safely.

Council Bluffs’ Shamrock Shuffle will be held Saturday morning, and no doubt festivities will continue through the weekend.

St. Patrick’s Day is actually next Friday, March 17, which will kick off another weekend of revelry.

To help keep Iowa’s roads safe, the Governor’s Traffic Safety Bureau is partnering with local law enforcement March 11-19 to spread the message about the dangers of impaired driving.

Last year, during the week of St. Patrick’s Day (March 11-19), 48 people were either seriously injured or killed in car crashes on Iowa roadways, according to a press release from the Iowa Department of Public Safety. Nationally, St. Patrick’s is one of the deadliest times on the nation’s roads.

Impaired driving is not only illegal but also a matter of life and death. As Iowans travel to festivities, law enforcement officials are asking them to help spread the word: Buzzed driving is drunk driving.

This year, St. Patrick’s Day falls on a Friday, which means more parties throughout the weekend, the press release stated. Those who choose to drink need to make the smart choice and plan for a sober ride. Meanwhile, designated drivers need to make sure they keep that promise of safety to themselves and their passengers.

“It’s vital people plan ahead,” said GTSB Bureau Chief Brett Tjepkes. “If you wait until you’ve been drinking to make a smart decision, you might not. Designate a sober driver, call a taxi or use a rideshare service. Our law enforcement partners across Iowa will be looking for impaired drivers.”

The Governor’s Traffic Safety Bureau works with city, county, state and local organizations to develop and implement strategies to reduce deaths and injuries on Iowa’s roadways using federally funded grants.

Across the river, the Omaha Police Department will participate in two nights of DUI operations March 10-11. Enforcement will take place during the evening and night timeframes and will focus on youth alcohol enforcement and impaired driving enforcement. In cooperation with Project Extra Mile and local law enforcement agencies, Project Extra Mile is helping fund the operations. Project Extra Mile is a statewide network of community partnerships working to prevent and reduce alcohol-related harms.