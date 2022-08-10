Iowa Republicans defend Trump after FBI search

Iowa Republicans jumped to former President Donald Trump’s defense after the FBI’s search for documents as part of an investigation into whether he took classified records from the White House to his Florida estate.

Some quickly denounced the Monday search by the FBI of Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home in Florida, where agents executed a search warrant for classified documents, the Associated Press reported.

“The Department of Justice must immediately explain their justification for this unprecedented raid,” Marion Republican U.S. Rep. Ashley Hinson tweeted Tuesday.

“A Republican majority will provide rigorous oversight of the Biden Administration and ensure they are serving the American people, not targeting them,” Hinson tweeted.

The Miami Herald reported agents obtained a search warrant from a federal magistrate judge in West Palm Beach to get dozens of boxes allegedly containing classified material that Trump had taken to his home when he left the White House. A source close to the investigation told the Miami Herald the FBI was able to show probable cause because Trump and his lawyers had already turned over classified documents sought by the National Archives and Records Administration, and agents suspected that Trump was unlawfully holding other classified documents from his presidency in his private club and residence at Mar-a-Lago.

Some of the materials Trump took included letters and notes from foreign leaders, such as North Korea’s Kim Jong Un, the Washington Post reported.

Trump and his allies, including Republican Party of Iowa Chairman Jeff Kaufmann, sought to cast the search as a weaponization of the criminal justice system and a Democratic-driven effort to keep the former president from winning another term in 2024 — though the White House said it had no prior knowledge and current FBI Director Christopher Wray was appointed by Trump, the AP reported.

Fellow Iowa House GOP members Mariannette Miller-Meeks of Ottumwa and Randy Feenstra of Hull also denounced the FBI’s search.

Feenstra called the FBI’s search “an unprecedented escalation of the use of law enforcement against a former President.”

“Our Justice system should be consistent, fair, and transparent,” Feenstra tweeted. “The FBI must immediately provide a full accounting of facts. The American people deserve answers.”

Miller-Meeks tweeted: “It’s time for Washington to focus on the crimes happening at our border and cities, energy independence and not wasting taxpayer dollars investigating political rivals.”

Trump ally and Iowa’s senior Republican senator, Chuck Grassley, said conservatives have reason to be “skeptical” of Trump-related investigations.

“Transparency brings accountability & if the FBI & DOJ aren’t transparent about raiding a former president’s home they risk further damaging their credibility,” Grassley tweeted.

Fellow Iowa Republican U.S. Sen. Joni Ernst said, “The American people deserve answers, now.”

“A totally unprecedented action by the DOJ and FBI — the same agencies who labeled parents domestic terrorists and sat on the sidelines while Justices were threatened and churches were vandalized,” Ernst tweeted.

While no former president has ever been the subject of an FBI search of their home, former White House aides say Trump repeatedly and flagrantly mishandled classified documents.

Multiple federal laws govern the handling of classified records and sensitive government documents, including statutes that make it a crime to remove such material and retain it at an unauthorized location.

“There is no ‘revenge’ happening here,” Iowa Senate Minority Leader Zach Wahls, D-Coralville, tweeted. “There is no ‘deep state’ acting here. There is a former president who appears to have broken multiple laws. There is an AG who is enforcing the law. That is what is happening. Don’t let them gaslight you.”