The Iowa State Fair — along with Pioneer and media sponsors Iowa Farmer Today and WHO Radio, The Big Show — are seeking entries for the 2023 Way We Live Award.

The Way We Live Award, in its 15th year of recognizing outstanding farm families, will be awarded to six Iowa families who exemplify hard working farm values and a love for the occupation of farming. So far, the Way We Live Award has been given to 82 well-deserving Iowa families.

To nominate your family or someone you know, submit an entry form that describes how living on a farm and choosing the occupation of farming has shaped the family's life. All entries must include a family picture that illustrates the family's commitment to their farming operation.

Entry forms can be printed or filled out at iowastatefair.org/participate/the-way-we-live-award. All entries must be postmarked or submitted by May 15.

Winners will receive a prize package including $250 cash, Fair admission, a parking pass, food vouchers, a one-night stay courtesy of the Holiday Inn Downtown Mercy Campus and recognition on the Anne and Bill Riley Stage and in the Paul R. Knapp Animal Learning Center during the Iowa State Fair, held Aug. 10 through Aug. 20.

Eligible families must be live in Iowa. The farming operation can be centered around any agricultural commodity. Families may be nominated by a member of the family or others.