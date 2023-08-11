This weekend my dog is attending a family reunion. I realize how insane that sounds, but I'm honestly so excited.

Sully was recused from Arkansas when he was 4 months old, along with his mom and a couple of siblings. His mom and sister are here locally and we all three met up last summer to let the dogs play.

This year, we've tracked down his brother, who's making the trip from a couple of hours away to share in the fun with us this year.

I hope this becomes an annual tradition.

•••

My friend and astronomer Bob Allen recommends checking out the annual Perseids meteor shower, and Pottawattamie Conservation is making it easy with its Perseids Shower Night Sky event on Saturday at 8 p.m. at Hitchcock Nature Center, 27792 Ski Hill Loop in Honey Creek.

The shower is considered to be the best of the year, often with 50 to 100 meteors falling per hour during its peak in mid-August.

Hitchcock is sure to offer some great views with its rolling hills and distance from city lights. The Omaha Astronomical Society will be on-site with telescopes. The event is free with a $5 per vehicle entry free or Pottawattamie Conservation Foundation membership.

Vehicles will be allowed into the park, space permitting, through 10 p.m. and all vehicles will need to exit the park by midnight.

Bring a lawn chair, blanket and a friend. You just might catch me there as well.

Check pottconservation.com in case of inclement weather.

•••

The Iowa State Fair is underway and it's the perfect time for a day or weekend trip to Des Moines.

This is my first year attending, and I am looking forward to experiencing all the sights, sounds and smells that come along with attending the state's largest event of the year.

Find all the details at iowastatefair.org.

•••

Pick some fresh flowers at Ditmars Orchard & Vineyard's Zinnia Flower Festival this weekend.

With paid admission ($10), you can purchase a flower cup for $5 to fill with fresh zinnias to take home. There will also be flower crowns available for purchase made from the zinnias grown locally on site.

There will be live music throughout the festival, which runs Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 19475 225th St.

•••

Have lunch with a friend.

A few of our staff enjoyed a trip to 712 Eat + Drink on Tuesday as we discussed digital sports strategy. It was fun to do at a restaurant we'd all heard about but hadn't tried yet.

Whether 712 or elsewhere, there are plenty of tasty local options for a laid paid outing with friends.

•••

Here's a look at what else is going on this weekend:

Saturday, Aug. 12

• The River City Farmers Market runs 9 a.m. to noon at the YMCA Healthy Living Center parking lot at 714 S. Main St. The family-friendly market sells vegetables, baked goods, specialty foods and other items.

• Take to the dance floor at the YMCA Healthy Living Center, 714 S. Main St., at 2 p.m. for ballroom dancing with the Leo Lonnie Orchestra. Bring a photo ID and liability waiver. Cost is $9 for YMCA members and $14 for nonmembers. Free snacks provided.

• Naturalist Dustin Clayton will host High Summer Prairie Medicine at 2 p.m. at Hitchcock Nature Center, 27792 Ski Hill Loop. Examine tree nuts and late summer flowers and plants while talking about the vast array of wild medicines, foods and craft materials present. Cost is $10 per person for ages 16 and up. Registration is required at pottconservation.com.

• The Council Bluffs Public Library will show a Saturday matinee of "The Greatest Showman" at 2 p.m. at 400 Willow Ave. Popcorn included.

• Maloney's will host a Summer Slasher Party with music by First Jason. Meet Ari Lehman, who played Jason in "Friday the 13th" (1980). Special guests "The Scabby Ghouls" and "The Shidiots." Come dressed as a slasher victim to win a prize. Doors open at 8 p.m., show at 9 p.m. Cost is $15.

Sunday, Aug. 13

• An old-fashioned ice cream social is set for 4 to 6 p.m. at Carstens 1880 Farmstead, 32409 380th St., near Shelby. This family-friendly event is open to all ages. A community meeting to plan for the upcoming 40th annual Carstens Farm Days will follow the social at 6 p.m.

• Kikkers, 1503 Ave. C, will host an August Bike Night beginning at 6 p.m. Event includes a bike wash, contests, local vendors and karaoke; loudest pipes contest at 8 p.m.

Monday, Aug. 14

• The Friends of Underwood's Monday Market will offer locally grown produce and goods from 6 to 7:30 p.m. in the UMBA Hall Pavilion, 300 Second Ave. in Underwood. Bingo will also be held at Monday's market.