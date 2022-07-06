 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Iowa State honors spring graduates

  • 0
Education graphic
Nonpareil graphic

Iowa State University honored more than 4,700 students who received degrees during spring commencement ceremonies on May 12-14.

Alumna Beth Ford, president and chief executive officer of Land O'Lakes, received a Doctor of Humane Letters honorary degree for her contributions as a leader in business and agriculture and advocate for farmers and rural communities. Alumnus Subra Suresh, president and Distinguished University Professor at Nanyang Technological University, Singapore, received a Doctor of Science honorary degree for contributions as a distinguished engineer, scientist, entrepreneur and leader in higher education.

Spring graduates from southwest Iowa include the following:

Avoca

Josiah Fichter, Bachelor of Science, Biology (AGLS)

Hayli Paulsen, Bachelor of Science, Kinesiology and Health

Hayden Woltmann, Bachelor of Science, Mechanical Engineering

People are also reading…

Carson

Sydney Murphy, Bachelor of Arts, Criminal Justice, Summa Cum Laude, Honors Program

Council Bluffs

ShaAnn Beaman, Bachelor of Science, Animal Science

Brock Bortolotti, Bachelor of Fine Arts, Graphic Design

Gabriele Burke, Bachelor of Science, Animal Science

Kayla Christiansen, Bachelor of Science, Animal Ecology, Cum Laude

Grace Cox, Bachelor of Science, Biology

Jakob Evans, Bachelor of Science, Civil Engineering

Bergan Fox, Bachelor of Arts, Psychology

Jack Goldsworth, Bachelor of Science, Software Engineering

Cody Hamilton, Bachelor of Science, Finance

Dennis Hendrix Jr., Bachelor of Science, Civil Engineering

Haley Holland, Bachelor of Science, Mechanical Engineering

Gabriel Kjeldgaard, Bachelor of Science, Mechanical Engineering, Summa Cum Laude, Honors Program Member

Gabriel Kjeldgaard, Master of Business, Business Administration

Joseph Liston, Bachelor of Science, Civil Engineering

Paige Messenger, Bachelor of Science, Public Relations, Summa Cum Laude

Tanner Morriss, Bachelor of Science, Construction Engineering

Blake Rallis, Bachelor of Science, Marketing

Anthony Rich, Bachelor of Arts, Criminal Justice

Jill Rosas, Bachelor of Science, Human Development and Family Studies

Emma Shaw, Bachelor of Arts, Advertising

Ashlynn Wiley, Bachelor of Arts, Psychology

Dustin Zuelsdorf, Bachelor of Science, Management

Dunlap

Cathryn Klein, Bachelor of Science, Agricultural Studies, Cum Laude

Anna Puck, Bachelor of Science, Kinesiology and Health, Magna Cum Laude

Grace Reineke, Bachelor of Science, Horticulture, Summa Cum Laude, Honors Program Member

Erin Weber, Bachelor of Science, Elementary Education, Magna Cum Laude

Glenwood

Caitlyn Cornick, Bachelor of Science, Kinesiology and Health

Ruby Crow, Bachelor of Science, Public Relations, Summa Cum Laude

Alexandra Hundt, Bachelor of Science, Public Relations

Seth Little, Bachelor of Science, Management Information Systems

Sidney Lucy, Bachelor of Science, Marketing

Lauren Mitchell, Bachelor of Science, Finance

Savanna Mixan, Bachelor of Science, Family and Consumer Science Education and Studies

Jake Murtfeld, Bachelor of Science, Supply Chain Management

Anthony Sherry, Bachelor of Science, Supply Chain Management

Sierra Stouder, Bachelor of Science, Animal Science

Harlan

Trey O'Neill, Bachelor of Science, Marketing

Honey Creek

Clara Genereux, Bachelor of Science, Biology, Summa Cum Laude

Logan

Bennett Hennessy, Bachelor of Science, Agricultural and Life Sciences Education

Lyndsie Powell, Bachelor of Arts, Psychology, Cum Laude

Mondamin

Kaitlin Diggins, Bachelor of Science, Environmental Science (AGLS), Magna Cum Laude

Oakland

Anna Duhachek, Bachelor of Science, Meteorology, Magna Cum Laude

Shelby

Jake Martin, Bachelor of Science, Computer Engineering, Magna Cum Laude

Mason McCann, Bachelor of Arts, Political Science

Treynor

Klara Ticer, Bachelor of Science, Dietetics (H SCI), Magna Cum Laude

Lydia Wede, Bachelor of Science, Public Relations and International Studies, Summa Cum Laude

Underwood

Joseph Jennings, Bachelor of Arts, Criminal Justice, Magna Cum Laude

Thomas Jennings, Bachelor of Arts, English

0 Comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

These Tibetan herdsmen use big tech to keep tradition alive

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert