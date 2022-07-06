Iowa State honors spring graduates

Iowa State University honored more than 4,700 students who received degrees during spring commencement ceremonies on May 12-14.
Alumna Beth Ford, president and chief executive officer of Land O'Lakes, received a Doctor of Humane Letters honorary degree for her contributions as a leader in business and agriculture and advocate for farmers and rural communities. Alumnus Subra Suresh, president and Distinguished University Professor at Nanyang Technological University, Singapore, received a Doctor of Science honorary degree for contributions as a distinguished engineer, scientist, entrepreneur and leader in higher education.
Spring graduates from southwest Iowa include the following:
Avoca
Josiah Fichter, Bachelor of Science, Biology (AGLS)
Hayli Paulsen, Bachelor of Science, Kinesiology and Health
Hayden Woltmann, Bachelor of Science, Mechanical Engineering
Carson
Sydney Murphy, Bachelor of Arts, Criminal Justice, Summa Cum Laude, Honors Program
Council Bluffs
ShaAnn Beaman, Bachelor of Science, Animal Science
Brock Bortolotti, Bachelor of Fine Arts, Graphic Design
Gabriele Burke, Bachelor of Science, Animal Science
Kayla Christiansen, Bachelor of Science, Animal Ecology, Cum Laude
Grace Cox, Bachelor of Science, Biology
Jakob Evans, Bachelor of Science, Civil Engineering
Bergan Fox, Bachelor of Arts, Psychology
Jack Goldsworth, Bachelor of Science, Software Engineering
Cody Hamilton, Bachelor of Science, Finance
Dennis Hendrix Jr., Bachelor of Science, Civil Engineering
Haley Holland, Bachelor of Science, Mechanical Engineering
Gabriel Kjeldgaard, Bachelor of Science, Mechanical Engineering, Summa Cum Laude, Honors Program Member
Gabriel Kjeldgaard, Master of Business, Business Administration
Joseph Liston, Bachelor of Science, Civil Engineering
Paige Messenger, Bachelor of Science, Public Relations, Summa Cum Laude
Tanner Morriss, Bachelor of Science, Construction Engineering
Blake Rallis, Bachelor of Science, Marketing
Anthony Rich, Bachelor of Arts, Criminal Justice
Jill Rosas, Bachelor of Science, Human Development and Family Studies
Emma Shaw, Bachelor of Arts, Advertising
Ashlynn Wiley, Bachelor of Arts, Psychology
Dustin Zuelsdorf, Bachelor of Science, Management
Dunlap
Cathryn Klein, Bachelor of Science, Agricultural Studies, Cum Laude
Anna Puck, Bachelor of Science, Kinesiology and Health, Magna Cum Laude
Grace Reineke, Bachelor of Science, Horticulture, Summa Cum Laude, Honors Program Member
Erin Weber, Bachelor of Science, Elementary Education, Magna Cum Laude
Glenwood
Caitlyn Cornick, Bachelor of Science, Kinesiology and Health
Ruby Crow, Bachelor of Science, Public Relations, Summa Cum Laude
Alexandra Hundt, Bachelor of Science, Public Relations
Seth Little, Bachelor of Science, Management Information Systems
Sidney Lucy, Bachelor of Science, Marketing
Lauren Mitchell, Bachelor of Science, Finance
Savanna Mixan, Bachelor of Science, Family and Consumer Science Education and Studies
Jake Murtfeld, Bachelor of Science, Supply Chain Management
Anthony Sherry, Bachelor of Science, Supply Chain Management
Sierra Stouder, Bachelor of Science, Animal Science
Harlan
Trey O'Neill, Bachelor of Science, Marketing
Honey Creek
Clara Genereux, Bachelor of Science, Biology, Summa Cum Laude
Logan
Bennett Hennessy, Bachelor of Science, Agricultural and Life Sciences Education
Lyndsie Powell, Bachelor of Arts, Psychology, Cum Laude
Mondamin
Kaitlin Diggins, Bachelor of Science, Environmental Science (AGLS), Magna Cum Laude
Oakland
Anna Duhachek, Bachelor of Science, Meteorology, Magna Cum Laude
Shelby
Jake Martin, Bachelor of Science, Computer Engineering, Magna Cum Laude
Mason McCann, Bachelor of Arts, Political Science
Treynor
Klara Ticer, Bachelor of Science, Dietetics (H SCI), Magna Cum Laude
Lydia Wede, Bachelor of Science, Public Relations and International Studies, Summa Cum Laude
Underwood
Joseph Jennings, Bachelor of Arts, Criminal Justice, Magna Cum Laude
Thomas Jennings, Bachelor of Arts, English