Iowa's annual sales tax holiday for clothing and shoes is coming up this weekend.

The tax holiday is held each year on the first Friday and Saturday of August and coincides with sales from many retailers for the beginning of the new school year. Set for Aug. 4 and Aug. 5, the holiday aims to help families and educators with their back-to-school shopping.

The sales tax exemption applies only to clothing and has some exceptions. According to the Iowa Department of Revenue, clothing does not include “watches, watchbands, jewelry, umbrellas, handkerchiefs, sporting equipment, skis, swim fins, roller blades, skates, and any special clothing or footwear designed primarily for athletic activity or protective use and not usually considered appropriate for everyday wear.”

The exemption only applies to items that cost under $100, but can apply to any number of items. Any sales or store coupons are applied before determining if an item is exempt.

Businesses are required to participate in the tax holiday.

Walmart is one of many stores people do their back-to-school shopping at, and the company says that tax holidays are an exciting time for retail stores.

“Saving money remains a top priority for our customers, and this back-to-school season, we’ve made significant investments on top of our everyday low prices so customers can get their school supplies at last year’s price at Walmart,” Katie Disper said in a statement on behalf of Walmart.

More information is available on the Iowa Department of Revenue's website.