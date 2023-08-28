If you are looking for a great multi-generation family adventure this fall, mark Sept. 16-17 on your calendar.

That is the weekend that the Iowa Barn Foundation will hold its annual All-State Barn Tour with 72 historic barns across the state open for touring inside and out.

Many of the owners and family members will be on hand to share the stories behind their barns, which served as the central hub of activity on the farm. The Iowa countryside will be one expansive museum with barns located across the state. The self-guided tour is free and open to the public.

The Iowa Barn Foundation is excited to have eight round barns on the tour this year, which are the most unique and rare type of barns built in the state. Out of the about 200,000 barns built in Iowa, only 250 were round (including octagonal and multi-sided) representing just 0.13% of all barns built. Only 74 of Iowa’s round barns remain standing today, and many are in various states of disrepair.

The largest surge in Iowa round barn construction came in 1910-1920 after they were promoted by universities, including Iowa State, for dairy operations. The circular interior layout was pitched as more efficient for the farmer to work in a circular pattern, accentuated by a central silo.

Material efficiency in construction and greater structural stability were also key advantages cited. The enthusiasm for these barns was short-lived. Many of the efficiency claims were largely overstated and offset by more complicated and expensive construction methods. Construction largely ended as the 1920s came to a close.

The 1883 Secrest Octagonal Barn in Johnson County received an Award of Distinction in 2023, and it is joining the fall tour for the first time. The three-story bank barn is like no other barn in the world, featuring an eight-sided, bell-shaped roof topped with a cupola 72 feet above the ground.

Tour details can be found online at iowabarnfoundation.org/barn-tour/2023-fall.

For questions, email iowabarnfoundation@gmail.com.