The Iowa Insurance Division’s Care4Kids initiative is aimed at educating child care directors and home-based providers about the state resources available to them.

“Our goal is to help you be successful so that Iowa’s working parents can be, too,” Gov. Kim Reynolds said in a news release. “Together we’ve made a lot of progress and we want to continue to partner with you to support families in our communities.”

Care4Kids is touring Iowa starting in West Des Moines with stops in Waterloo, Sioux City, Cedar Rapids, Davenport and Council Bluffs. Participating child care providers can earn three hours of training credits.

“When it comes to running a business there are several questions you have regarding your insurance options,” said Iowa Insurance Commissioner Doug Ommen. “These events are designed to provide child care providers with the valuable resources and insurance options they may not be aware of.”

The Council Bluffs stop is scheduled for Saturday, June 24, from 9 a.m. to noon at the Hoff Family Arts & Culture Center, 1001 S. Sixth St.

The Care4Kids initiative is part of the Iowa Insurance Division’s Save4Later financial literacy program.

“These sessions will give the more than 4,000 child care providers across the state an opportunity to hone their financial literacy, dive deep into insurance options, and other resources in a format that has been specifically tailored for them,” said Kelly Garcia, director of the Iowa Department of Health and Human Services.” Investment in this foundational need will allow child care providers to focus on the most important aspect of their business – the kids.”

Register for the free Council Bluffs event at care4kids.iowa.gov/register.