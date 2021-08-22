Iowa Veterans Foundation raising money for Medal of Honor recipient memorial

An Iowa charity is raising money to build a memorial for the only Iowa Medal of Honor recipient who died in the Korean War.
The Iowa Veterans Foundation, a 501©3 nonprofit corporation, which is currently based in Council Bluffs, is working to raise $40,000 for a statue to be placed at the Independent Order of Odd Fellows Cemetery in Indianola in memory of Army Sgt. 1st Class Junior Edwards, an Indianola native.
He was killed Jan. 2, 1951 near Changbong-ni, Korea, while charging a hostile emplacement.
The foundation is raising funds on behalf of the American Legion Warren Post No 165 of Indianola., which has approved the final design of the statue and anticipates installation on June 1, 2023, according to a press release from the foundation.
Edwards, Company E, 23rd Infantry Regiment, 2nd Infantry Division, distinguished himself by conspicuous gallantry and intrepidity above and beyond the call of duty in action against the enemy, according to the citation.
When his platoon, while assisting in the defense of a strategic hill, was forced out of position and came under vicious raking fire from an enemy machine gun, Edwards individually charged the hostile emplacement, throwing grenades as he advanced. The enemy withdrew but returned to deliver devastating fire when he had expended his ammunition.
Securing a fresh supply of grenades, he again charged the emplacement, neutralized the weapon and killed the crew but was forced back by hostile small-arms fire, the citation stated.
When the enemy emplaced another machine gun and resumed fire, he again renewed his supply of grenades, rushed a third time through a vicious hail of fire, silenced this second gun and annihilated its crew. He was mortally wounded in this third daring assault, but his indomitable courage and successful action enabled his platoon to regain and hold the vital strongpoint.
Edwards’ consummate valor and gallant self-sacrifice reflect the utmost glory upon himself and are keeping with the esteemed traditions of the infantry and military service.
Those interested in contributing can send donations to: Sgt. Junior Edwards Memorial Fund, c/o Iowa Veterans Foundation, 623 Sixth Ave., Council Bluffs, IA 51501.