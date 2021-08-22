Iowa Veterans Foundation raising money for Medal of Honor recipient memorial

An Iowa charity is raising money to build a memorial for the only Iowa Medal of Honor recipient who died in the Korean War.

The Iowa Veterans Foundation, a 501©3 nonprofit corporation, which is currently based in Council Bluffs, is working to raise $40,000 for a statue to be placed at the Independent Order of Odd Fellows Cemetery in Indianola in memory of Army Sgt. 1st Class Junior Edwards, an Indianola native.

He was killed Jan. 2, 1951 near Changbong-ni, Korea, while charging a hostile emplacement.

The foundation is raising funds on behalf of the American Legion Warren Post No 165 of Indianola., which has approved the final design of the statue and anticipates installation on June 1, 2023, according to a press release from the foundation.

Edwards, Company E, 23rd Infantry Regiment, 2nd Infantry Division, distinguished himself by conspicuous gallantry and intrepidity above and beyond the call of duty in action against the enemy, according to the citation.