Iowa West Foundation announces multimillion dollar round of grants and initiatives

“We’ve been working out of a building that was built in 1979 as a pole shed, so it’s time. We’ve just outgrown our current space,” Nelson said. “The new Nature Center is going to be a hub for environmental education with a focus on water -- our greatest resource. Thanks to the foundation grant, people will be able to bring their families, school groups can take field trips, and everyone can come learn more about what’s in their backyard in western Iowa.”

ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT

SHIFT ATL purchased a two-story commercial building in 2019 to renovate the first story for a potential business and the upper story into a short-term rental, both major needs in the Atlantic community. A $35,000 grant from the Iowa West Foundation will aid in the completion of the capital project.

“We have fixed the structural issues, framed out the spaces, and are now working to add all of the finishing touches so that the space can be a fresh addition and asset to Atlantic,” said Jessie Shiels, president of SHIFT ATL. “We are very grateful for the partnerships, especially Iowa West Foundation, to make this project happen.”