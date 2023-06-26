NAMI Southwest Iowa, a leading mental health organization, was awarded a grant of $30,868 in program support funding for the fiscal year 2024 from the Iowa West Foundation.

The funding will significantly contribute to NAMI Southwest Iowa's continued efforts in supporting individuals and families affected by mental illness throughout the region, according to a news release.

The Iowa West Foundation seeks to enhancing the quality of life for citizens residing in southwest Iowa and eastern Nebraska, supporting organizations and initiatives that promote education, health and human services — aims that align with NAMI Southwest Iowa's mission of providing education, support and advocacy to people and families affected by mental health conditions.

NAMI Southwest Iowa will use the grant funds to expand the reach and enhance its programs and services to address mental health needs.

"NAMI Southwest Iowa is extremely grateful to the Iowa West Foundation for their generous support," Anna Killpack, executive director of NAMI Southwest Iowa, said in a news release. "This grant will allow us to further our mission of providing vital services to individuals affected by mental illness and their loved ones. We are proud to partner with the Iowa West Foundation in our shared commitment to improving mental health outcomes in our community."

Find more at namisouthwestiowa.com.