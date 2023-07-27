When southwest Iowa students head back to school next month, they will have unique opportunities in the classroom and beyond thanks to Iowa West Foundation grants.

A longtime supporter of arts and culture in southwest Iowa, the foundation continues to financially assist organizations that provide outreach to southwest Iowa students for enrichment opportunities. This includes local museums, performing arts spaces, music venues, and play-based, interactive STEM facilities.

“We want to support access to the amazing amenities Council Bluffs and the metro have to offer,” Brenda Mainwaring, President and CEO of the Iowa West Foundation, said in a released statement. “By focusing on school outreach, we can help ensure our support is available to all families in our communities so everyone is able to take full advantage of what is in our own backyard. These attractions are one reason southwest Iowa is a place where people love to live.”

This includes the Arts Center at Iowa Western, which has featured a youth series for the past 16 years, said Director Tim Dickmeyer.

“Each year we bring over 4,000 students from Council Bluffs and surrounding districts to see either the Omaha Symphony or a nationally touring performing artist, free of charge,” he said. “These professional arts experiences uniquely help to develop well-rounded students and we could not provide these opportunities without the support of the Iowa West Foundation.”

In addition, the foundation awarded two ASPIRE grants, a countywide Iowa West initiative that provides funding for workforce development, including $350,000 to the Council Bluffs Schools Foundation to support parents returning to school. Woodbine’s IGNITE Pathways Regional CTE Center also received a $500,000 grant to support a workforce development initiative in Harrison County.

“As we strive to connect students to career opportunities while finding employment solutions for our region, the financial support provided by the Iowa West Foundation comes at a critical time,” said Michelle Barry, Director of IGNITE Pathways, referencing the organization’s continued efforts to complete the capital project as well as develop innovative programming and community engagement. "This funding is another example of how the southwest Iowa region is committed to developing our future leaders."

In response to community input, Iowa West is intensifying its focus on addressing the regional housing shortage. The foundation awarded more than half a million dollars to increase housing stock with the construction of affordable homes, help homeowners repair existing properties and provide rental assistance and resources to those in need in Pottawattamie County. This follows two IWF-hosted housing symposiums that brought together multiple organizations to collaborate on innovative solutions. The Metropolitan Housing Collaborative received a grant of $50,000 to streamline the application process for renters and property owners and managers.

“Iowa West has shown their commitment to innovation in the housing ecosystem,” said Felicia Bonner, program manager of the Metro Housing Collaborative. “We are overjoyed that the Foundation has given MHC the means to address the barriers to housing in a new and innovative way. Together we are going to change the game!”

Partnerships with local casinos Ameristar, Harrah’s and Horseshoe make it possible for the foundation to continuously award impactful grants in the community. Fees from gaming and income from foundation investments provide funding for operating, capital and programmatic grants throughout 14 counties in southwest Iowa.

The Iowa West Foundation now accepts Letters of Inquiry — the first step in the grant application process — year-round. The deadline to be considered for the third and final funding cycle of 2023 is Sept. 1. For more information, visit iowawestfoundation.org and sign up to receive the newsletter via email.

2023 Cycle 2 grants and initiatives

American Midwest Ballet — general operating support, $125,000

Caring for Our Community Coalition — community coach, $75,000

Children’s Square — Children’s Emergency Shelter operations, $70,000

City of Council Bluffs — River’s Edge extension, $350,000

City of Villisca — Building demolition for farmers market and performance square, $100,000

Council Bluffs Public Library — library kiosk shelter, $22,000

Council Bluffs Schools Foundation — ASPIRE investments: STARS program, $350,000

East Mills Child Care Solutions — capital support, $75,000

FAMILY, Inc. — general operating support, $120,000

Food Bank of Iowa — pantries in rural counties, $30,000

Golden Hills RC&D — capacity and operating support, $90,000

Heartland Family Service — rental and utility assistance (HEAT program), $87,500

Ignite Pathways — Phase II building expansion, $500,000

Immigrant Legal Center — general operating support, $85,000

Iowa Western Community College — Arts Center 2023-2024 programming, $34,000

Kiewit Luminarium — Luminator program internships, $50,000

Lewis Central Community Schools — Titan Plastics, $50,000

Macedonia Fire & Rescue — equipment, $10,000

Metro Housing Collaborative — streamlined renter access, $50,000

Nebraska Diaper Bank — diapers for children in Pottawattamie County, $10,000

NeighborWorks Home Solutions — construction of affordable homes, $303,803

Omaha Symphony — Iowa community engagement, $21,000

Opera Omaha — Iowa community engagement, $20,000

Shenandoah Medical Center — community garden, $20,000

Southwest Iowa Housing Trust Fund — housing repair, $100,000

The Durham Museum — educational programming for southwest Iowa students, $11,250

The Rose Theater — educational programming for southwest Iowa students, $12,977

Together, Inc. — permanent food pantry in Council Bluffs, $200,000

Treynor Community School District — ASPIRE investments, $25,000

Union Pacific Museum Association — Railroad Days, $25,000