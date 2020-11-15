Iowa West Foundation awards more than $2 Million in final cycle of 2020

Montoya said recruitment for the training program will begin later this year, with the goal to graduate the first cohort of participants in the spring and open a daycare in the summer of 2021.

On the initiative side, IWF funding included $1.2 million for Riverfront Revitalization, an installment of the Foundation’s $15 million overall commitment to bringing new life to the Council Bluffs Riverfront.

“This initiative funding supports the continued work to develop more recreational amenities along the Council Bluffs Riverfront, similar to Belle’s Playground,” said Brenda Mainwaring, President and CEO of the Iowa West Foundation. “While we are committed to supporting our partners through the pandemic, at the same time we are still investing in a future where we can enjoy the unique assets that make southwest Iowa a great place to live.”

The Iowa West Foundation has contributed $1 million to the Southwest Iowa COVID-19 Response Fund since March. In partnership with the Pottawattamie County Community Foundation, the fund provides relief for local nonprofits and organizations impacted by the pandemic. Applications are currently being accepted. More information can be found at: www.iowawestfoundation.org/covid-19