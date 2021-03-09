Iowa West Foundation awards more than $9 million in grants and initiatives

The Iowa West Foundation Board of Directors recently awarded $9.4 million in grants and initiatives to several area nonprofits.
Missions fueled by this cycle of funding include alleviating poverty, providing essential equipment for volunteer firefighters, supporting infrastructure and amenities in rural areas, and ensuring high-quality educational opportunities from cradle to career, among others. Among the communities impacted are Council Bluffs, Avoca-Hancock-Shelby-Tenant-Walnut, Carson, Crescent, Glidden, Neola, Oakland, Omaha, Treynor, Tri-Center, Underwood, and Woodbine, according to a release.
“Glidden is no different from the larger communities in that if you can’t find high-quality childcare, it’s going to stifle your workforce opportunities,” Angela Lensch, board president of the Lil’ Wildcat Education Center, Inc., which received a $50,000 grant toward its $1.2 million childcare facility, said in the release. “This grant will definitely help to fulfill this ever-growing need in our community.”
On the initiative side, IWF funded nearly $1 million for Pottawattamie Promise, which includes full tuition to Iowa Western for those who qualify from six area high schools. This is the seventh year for the program in partnership with Peter Kiewit Foundation and the IWCC Foundation.
“Support from Iowa West Foundation has a profound impact on the lives of children in our community from birth through college,” Dr. Ann Mausbach, chair of the Education Advisory Committee for the Iowa West Foundation and associate professor for educational leadership at Creighton University., said in the release. “Investing in parent education, high quality preschools, and college scholarships shows our commitment to making southwest Iowa communities healthy and vibrant.”
Other notable funding included $2.4 million toward the revitalization of the Council Bluffs Riverfront, an installment of the foundation’s $15 million overall commitment. In addition, $1.4 million was allocated for the replacement of the “Looking Up” sculpture, to be installed later this spring.
The foundation also distributed more than $2 million in critical operating support for numerous local nonprofits with missions that support education, arts and culture, and healthy families. Letters of Intent for Cycle 2 of 2021 will be accepted through March 15. Learn more at iowawestfoundation.org.
The Iowa West Foundation is one of the largest private foundations in the Midwest. It has distributed more than $500 million to nonprofits and governmental agencies through southwest Iowa and eastern Nebraska since the inception of its grant program.
Funding for the grants comes from investment earnings and the Iowa West Racing Association, which receives contractual fees from casino operators, Ameristar and Harrah’s. IWRA is the license sponsor for Ameristar and Harrah’s and the license holder for Horseshoe-Bluffs Run. The foundation targets resources into programs and projects that focus on economic development, education, placemaking, and healthy families.
2021 Cycle 1 Grants and Initiatives
Angels Among Us — Assistance for Iowa families battling childhood cancer: $14,400
Carson Volunteer Fire Department — PPE and rescue equipment: $10,000
Catholic Charities Diocese of Des Moines — Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault Program: $53,332
Crescent Volunteer Fire Department — PPE acquisition: $9,604
Heartland Family Service — HEAT 2021: $170,000
Historic General Dodge House, Inc. — 2021 Critical Repairs: $21,405
Iowa Environmental Council — Missouri River Flooding Protection: $7,000
Iowa West Foundation Initiative — Looking Up Art: $1,400,000
Iowa Western Community College — Pottawattamie Promise: $939,894
Lil Wildcat Education Center, Inc. — Quality Childcare: $50,000
Nebraska Wildlife Rehab, Inc. — Baldwin Wildlife Center & Hubbard Family Wildlife Hospital: $25,000
Omaha Bridges Out of Poverty, Inc. — Southwest Iowa Poverty Alleviation Initiative: $100,000
Omaha Women’s Fund — Women of Color leadership program: $70,000
Pottawattamie County — CITIES Program/City of Neola: $50,000; City of Oakland: $54,328; City of Underwood: $84,275
Promise Partners — Early Childhood Iowa: $100,000
Southwest Iowa Nonprofit for Collective Impact — Riverfront Revitalization: $2,425,710
The 712 Initiative — 530 W. Broadway: $340,000
The 712 Initiative — Operating Support: $375,000
United Way of the Midlands — Community Care Fund 2021: $255,500
Vision Treynor Group — Treynor Family Recreation Complex “The T”: $175,000
Woodbine Community Foundation — Woodbine Regional Wellness Center: $250,000
2021 Multi-Year Funding Recipients
American Midwest Ballet: $125,000
Boys & Girls Clubs of the Midlands: $85,000
Durham Museum: $25,000
Family, Inc.: $120,000
Green Hills AEA: $1,100,000
Heartland Family Services: $330,000
Iowa Western Community College Foundation — Performing Arts Center: $30,000
Joslyn Art Museum: $25,000
Immigrant Legal Center: $65,000
Lutheran Family Services of Nebraska, Inc.: $50,000