Iowa West Foundation awards more than $9 million in grants and initiatives

The Iowa West Foundation Board of Directors recently awarded $9.4 million in grants and initiatives to several area nonprofits.

Missions fueled by this cycle of funding include alleviating poverty, providing essential equipment for volunteer firefighters, supporting infrastructure and amenities in rural areas, and ensuring high-quality educational opportunities from cradle to career, among others. Among the communities impacted are Council Bluffs, Avoca-Hancock-Shelby-Tenant-Walnut, Carson, Crescent, Glidden, Neola, Oakland, Omaha, Treynor, Tri-Center, Underwood, and Woodbine, according to a release.

“Glidden is no different from the larger communities in that if you can’t find high-quality childcare, it’s going to stifle your workforce opportunities,” Angela Lensch, board president of the Lil’ Wildcat Education Center, Inc., which received a $50,000 grant toward its $1.2 million childcare facility, said in the release. “This grant will definitely help to fulfill this ever-growing need in our community.”

On the initiative side, IWF funded nearly $1 million for Pottawattamie Promise, which includes full tuition to Iowa Western for those who qualify from six area high schools. This is the seventh year for the program in partnership with Peter Kiewit Foundation and the IWCC Foundation.