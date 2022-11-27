Iowa West Foundation Board announces $3.9 million in grants

The Iowa West Foundation Board of Directors recently approved $3.9 million in grant and initiative funding for more than 20 nonprofits in the southwest Iowa region, according to a press release from the foundation.

The funding will address several of the needs voiced by local citizens at the foundation’s series of “Imagine Hour” listening sessions held earlier in the year.

“We heard from so many people in Council Bluffs and surrounding communities who said housing is an issue,” said Brenda Mainwaring, president and CEO of the Iowa West Foundation. “For some of our residents, that means being able to afford a down payment on a home, while for others it is a lack of housing stock. We want to assist individuals across that spectrum by collaborating with our nonprofit partners so more people can call our region home and love where they live.”

Several of the grants awarded in the final cycle of the year were concentrated on helping area residents increase financial stability, the press release stated. While the foundation does not grant to individuals, a $25,000 grant awarded to the nonprofit Lending Link will provide opportunities for Council Bluffs residents to increase their financial security. The organization offers access to low-cost capital with the goal of reducing the need for payday loans.

“The grant from the Iowa West Foundation will assist us in expanding our low-cost lending operation in Council Bluffs,” said Executive Director Daniel Padilla. “With matching funds, we can provide 20 to 30 low-cost loans to individuals and families, and the repayments from those loans will be recycled into new loans in the community. We are excited to create more low-cost loan opportunities in the Council Bluffs area as we continue to combat predatory lenders.”

Both Habitat for Humanity of Omaha and Habitat for Humanity of Council Bluffs also received funds to address down payments on housing in Iowa and owner-occupied home repair, respectively. Studies show home ownership increases financial stability as well as a sense of belonging in communities.

With food insecurity having grown significantly during the pandemic and remaining at staggering levels, Together Inc. received $200,000 for the current operations of the choice food pantry located on West Broadway, which has distributed more than 1.5 million pounds of food since it opened in September of 2021, according to the press release.

“The support from the Iowa West Foundation allows us to continue to serve the community with hope, dignity and compassion and to meet the unprecedented need we continue to see,” said Mike Hornacek, president and CEO of Together Inc. "The partnership allows us to significantly impact the lives of thousands of Council Bluffs and southwest Iowa residents experiencing food insecurity.”

For this cycle, the rural communities of Elk Horn, Glenwood, Harlan, Macedonia, Minden and Oakland also received funding for programs and projects.

Partnerships with local casinos Ameristar, Harrah’s and Horseshoe make it possible for the foundation to continuously award impactful grants in the community. Fees from gaming, in addition to the foundation’s investments, contribute to the funding for operating capital and programmatic grants throughout 14 counties in southwest Iowa.

The Iowa West Foundation now accepts Letters of Inquiry (the first step in the grant application process) year-round, with deadlines of Jan. 1, May 1 and Sept. 1 prior to each of the three grant cycles. For more information, visit iowawestfoundation.org and sign up for our e-newsletter.