Iowa West Foundation gives more than $3.5 million to area nonprofits

More than 20 nonprofit organizations in southwest Iowa are receiving more than $3.5 million in grant funding from the Iowa West Foundation, the Council Bluffs-based philanthropic organization announced Thursday.

The funding is going to organizations that work in Pottawattamie and surrounding counties in a variety of services, including early childhood services, trauma-informed care training, Wi-Fi access, music education, and radios and other equipment for first responders.

“Our goal is to help communities achieve their dreams,” IWF President and CEO Brenda Mainwaring said in the press release. “By supporting both critical services, like access to early childhood development, while also funding projects that increase quality of life such as park space and free, family-friendly events, it allows for the next generation to thrive within their community.”

During a series of Imagine Hour listening sessions with residents, many participants indicated that the lack of affordable housing should be seen as a priority issue. IWF agrees, and is providing funding to both Anawim Housing — a Des Moines-based nonprofit that works to develop stable housing in communities around the state — and Metro Area Continuum of Care for the Homeless — an umbrella organization for more than 20 nonprofits and governmental agencies that work to end homelessness in Pottawattamie, Douglas and Sarpy counties — to increase the amount of housing in Council Bluffs.

“Anawim Housing is looking forward to the opportunity to support existing providers in the community through an enhanced service delivery model that builds upon the vital work already taking place,” Anawim President Russ Frazier said in the press release. “Through the generous gift from the Iowa West Foundation we expect to provide housing solutions and case management support for many of Council Bluffs’ most vulnerable citizens. Utilizing a housing first approach with a foundation in evidence-based practices, we believe this new collaboration will have a significant impact on the unsheltered population in the community.”

Studies show home ownership increases financial stability as well as a sense of belonging in communities, according to the press release.

The rural communities of Carson, Carter Lake, Dunlap, Little Sioux, Treynor, Underwood and Walnut all received funding for placemaking projects or essential fire safety gear. This includes a $500,000 grant to the Iowa Natural Heritage Foundation to preserve the Little Sioux Scout Ranch as Loess Hills State Forest.

“Iowa Natural Heritage Foundation greatly appreciates the early support and vision from Iowa West Foundation to help protect Iowa’s Loess Hills and make this project happen,” said Heritage Foundation President Joe McGovern. “It is a big project, but the result will be an expansive complex of nearly 6,000 wilderness acres protected for public enjoyment and natural resource conservation that also maintains the memorial to the four young scouts who lost their lives there in the 2008 tornado. The project will create a lasting impact on the Loess Hills and surrounding communities.”

Partnerships with local casinos Ameristar, Harrah’s and Horseshoe make it possible for IWF to continue meaningful grantmaking and initiative work in the community. Fees from gaming, in addition to IWF’s investments, enable the organization to award operating, capital and programming grants throughout 14 counties in southwest Iowa.

IWF is one of the largest private foundations in the Midwest, and it has distributed more than $500 million to nonprofits and governmental agencies through southwest Iowa and eastern Nebraska since the inception of its grant program in 1996. Funding for the grants comes from investment earnings and the Iowa West Racing Association, which receives contractual fees from casino operators, Ameristar and Harrah’s. IWRA is the license sponsor for Ameristar and Harrah’s and the license holder for Horseshoe-Bluffs Run. IWF targets resources into programs and projects that focus on economic development, education, placemaking and healthy families.