Iowa West Foundation grants more than $5 million to local nonprofits

The Iowa West Foundation Board of Directors recently approved $5.1 million in grants and initiatives to nearly 30 nonprofits in the region. Approximately $2.4 million went to nonprofits with missions centered on healthy families, education, and arts enrichment for youth in southwest Iowa, in the form of multi-year funding for operating costs.
“The multi-year funding program has provided more than $10 million to nonprofits who serve Iowa residents,” foundation President and CEO Brenda Mainwaring said in a release. “It’s difficult for nonprofits to secure funds for operating expenses. We decided to address that gap in the funding stream. Our multi-year funding program is designed for long-standing nonprofit partners and allows them to focus less on fundraising and more on their missions for the community.”
The foundation said funding is critical to organizations like Council Bluffs’ based Family Inc., which received $120,000 for the sixth year in a row.
“Our partnership with Iowa West Foundation on the multi-year funding program has been transformational,” said Kimberly Kolakowski, executive director of Family Inc., said in the release. “As a result of receiving operational funds that allow the organization’s focus to remain on serving families, we have implemented new programming, expanded infrastructure within the organization and ensured employees have the tools and training they need to provide the highest quality services.”
Mainwaring credited the long-term partnership with Ameristar, Harrah’s and Horseshoe for the foundation’s ability to make such a meaningful, long-term impact in the community. Fees from gaming and investment income are what enables Iowa West to fund operating, capital and programmatic grants throughout 18 counties in southwest Iowa.
“We also have contributed 1.1 million to the Green Hills Area Education Agency. That is for preschool funding, it ensures that all four year olds that want it have the ability to get full day preschool,” Mainwaring told the Council Bluffs City Council during its study session on Monday. “We’ve given them more than $1 million (per year) since 2007, so we’re about $15 ½ million invested in preschool, most all of that going to Council Bluffs School District.”
Additionally, Pottawattamie Promise received $542,443 in grant funding.
“That is a scholarship program for students who don’t traditionally have a pathway to high school. They tend to be middle of the road students. They are eligible for Pell and low family income,” Mainwaring told the council. “Oftentimes they’re the first in their family to go to school. And part of the program is to make sure they have wraparound counseling services to help them get some of those skills that they’re not necessarily getting at home, to encourage them to study, help them decide what they want to do.”
For this cycle, the rural communities of Audubon, Griswold, Harlan, Treynor, and Woodbine received funding for placemaking projects in their communities, including recreation amenities, infrastructure upgrades, and fire safety. Treynor resident Wendy Andersen said she is “extremely grateful” for the $50,000 grant for a project that will include an inclusive playground, splash pad and memorial trailhead in her community.
“This grant solidifies and ensures that we are able to start the construction process right now,” Andersen said in the release. “We are excited to have an inclusive gathering place in the community for all families to experience life together.”
The Iowa West Foundation now accepts Letters of Inquiry (the first step in the grant application process) year-round with deadlines of Jan. 1, May. 1 and Sept. 1 prior to each of the three grants cycles. For more information on recent changes to the application process, a virtual grants workshop will be held on Thursday, April 22. Details and registration can be found at: iowawestfoundation.org.
2022 Cycle 1 Grants and Initiatives
American Midwest Ballet
Multi-year funding
$125,000
Audubon Recreation Foundation
Recreation center expansion
$75,000
Boys and Girls Club of the Midlands
Multi-Year funding
$85,000
Bridges Out of Poverty
Southwest Iowa Poverty Alleviation Initiative
$100,000
City of Griswold
Main Street revitalization
$40,000
Durham Museum
Multi-year funding
$25,000
FAMILY Inc.
Multi-year funding
$120,000
Green Hills AEA
Multi-year funding – preschool
$1,100,000
Golden Hills Resource Conservation & Development
Kitchen Council
$100,000
Heartland Family Service
Multi-year funding
$330,000
Iowa Western Community College Foundation
Multi-year funding – Arts Center
$30,000
Iowa Western Community College
Pottawattamie Promise
$542,443
Joslyn Art Museum
Multi-year funding
$25,000
Joslyn Art Museum
Evolve Joslyn capital campaign
$500,000
Justice For Our Neighbors
Multi-year funding
$65,000
Lauritzen Gardens
Play and Grow
$500,000
Lauritzen Garden
Multi-year funding
$12,500
Lutheran Family Services
Multi-year funding
$50,000
Merrymakers Association
Music, Memories and Joy to southwest Iowa senior citizens
$4,488
MICAH House
Multi-year funding
$90,000
Omaha Children’s Museum
Multi-year funding
$45,000
Omaha Symphony Association
Multi-year funding
$25,000
Opera Omaha
Multi-year funding
$25,000
Rose Theater
Multi-year funding
$25,000
Pottawattamie Arts, Culture & Entertainment (PACE)
Multi-year funding
$200,000
Pottawattamie County
CITIES Program – Carson
$24,000
Pottawattamie County
CITIES Program – Neola
$100,000
Shelby County Fair Corporation
Fairground Improvements
$25,000
Southwest Iowa Housing Trust Fund
Housing repair
$100,000
Southwest Iowa Leadership Academy
Summer Leadership Academy
$6,250
Treynor State Bank Community Foundation
The T – recreation center
$50,000
United Way of the Midlands
Community Care Fund
$255,500
Woodbine Fire & Rescue
Extrication Gear for EMS
$1,638