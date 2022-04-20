Iowa West Foundation to hold series of public 'Imagine Hour' meetings

What do you love about your community? Where do you spend your time? How could the place you call home be better?

These and other questions will be raised during a series of “Imagine Hour” meetings sponsored by the Iowa West Foundation. The ideas people have for the community will help inform the Iowa West Foundation’s strategic planning process.

About every five years, the foundation reviews its strategic plan and invites the community to participate in that process, according to Nicole Lindquist, director of communications. The meetings are an effort to engage with the public before the next strategic planning process.

“This is an opportunity for anyone and everyone in the community to share your thoughts on our future,” said Brenda Mainwaring, president and CEO of the foundation. “The hour-long, interactive sessions will engage participants in thoughtful conversations about possibilities and potential and offer attendees a fun and energizing way to provide input and ideas. We are eager to hear from community members.”

Sessions will be held at the following times and places:

April 21 – 6 p.m., Hoff Family Arts & Culture Center, 1001 S. Sixth St.

April 25 – noon, Reiver Room, Iowa Western Community College Student Center

May 5 – 4 p.m., Barley’s Bar & Grill, 114 W. Broadway

May 19 – 6 p.m., The Grass Wagon, 110 S. 29th St.

