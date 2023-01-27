Iowa West Foundation welcomes new faces

The Iowa West Foundation recently added several new faces to the organization.

Council Bluffs native Stacey Goodman began her role as program officer on Jan. 2; Rod James was elected to the board on Jan. 17; and four southwest Iowans have joined the advisory committee, including Denise McNitt of CHI Health Mercy Hospital, Tim Mitchell of Riverside Community School District, Mia Laustrup of Council Bluffs Schools Foundation and Elizabeth Hunter of Snyder & Associates, Inc. Scott Belt also was appointed to serve as an ex-officio representative for the Pottawattamie County Board of Supervisors.

“We are pleased to welcome to the organization these community-minded individuals with unique perspectives who will represent a multitude of backgrounds within our geographic service area,” said Tara Slevin, Iowa West Foundation Board Chair. “Their experience and expertise ranges from philanthropy to academia and will be extremely valuable going forward as the Foundation strives to help create communities where families love to live.”

Goodman brings with her a wealth of experience serving foundations and nonprofits throughout southwest Iowa as the former Iowa Foundations Director for the Omaha Community Foundation.

“As a native of Southwest Iowa, I have personally benefited from the tremendous impact the Iowa West Foundation has had on countless areas of community life," she said. "It’s truly an honor to join this team of professionals. I look forward to working with stakeholders on partnerships for the greater good of the region.”

James echoed those sentiments.

"I have seen Council Bluffs flourish in the decades since my family and I put down roots here," said James, who has worked as a public servant in law enforcement for the past 25 years. "I am proud to now play a greater role in our community's transformation as part of the Iowa West Board of Directors. IWF's vision for building a stronger, more welcoming, equitable and prosperous community for all families is one to which I am personally and professionally committed."

The Iowa West Foundation and the Iowa West Racing Association boards also elected officers for 2023.

• Tara Slevin, IWF Chair

• Tammy Pavich, IWF Vice-Chair

• Kate Cutler, IWRA President

• Warren Weber, IWRA Vice-President

“Board members and advisory committee members have the significant responsibility of being good stewards of the Foundation’s assets and ensuring that we are meeting the needs and wants of the community,” said Brenda Mainwaring, President and CEO of the Iowa West Foundation. “We appreciate all of our volunteers who give their time and talent to serve the community.”

Nominations for board members are received from the Council Bluffs Chamber of Commerce, Council Bluffs City Council, the Council Bluffs Community School District and Pottawattamie County Board of Supervisors.

The Iowa West Foundation is one of the largest private foundations in the Midwest. It has distributed more than $500 million in grants to nonprofits and governmental entities throughout southwest Iowa since the inception of its grant program. Funding for the grants comes from investment earnings and the Iowa West Racing Association, which receives contractual fees from casino operators, Ameristar and Harrah’s.