Iowa Western reports 12 new COVID-19 cases among students, two among staff; Pottawattamie County reports 16 additional cases

Iowa Western Community College had a slight uptick in COVID-19 cases during the Sept. 27 to Oct. 3 reporting period.

Iowa Western reported 12 new student cases, up from 10 during the previous reporting period of Sept. 20 to Sept. 26. There were 11 recoveries, which left 12 active cases among students.

The college had two new cases among staff members — the first in more than a month. There were no recoveries, and that left two active cases.

In Pottawattamie County, there were 2,369 cases out out of 22,585 tests as of 3 p.m. Tuesday, according to the state COVID-19 website. That’s an increase of 16 over a roughly 24-hour period. The county’s overall positivity rate is at 10.5%, with its 14-day rolling average positivity rate at 10.7%.

There have been 41 deaths and 1,842 recoveries in the county.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Mills County Public Health reported 39 cases for the week ending Tuesday. There have been 221 total cases in the county, with 143 recoveries. The county’s 14-day rate was 8.1% Tuesday, according to coronavirus.iowa.gov.

“We are experiencing a significant uptick in positive cases,” public health officials said in a release.