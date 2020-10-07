Iowa Western reports 12 new COVID-19 cases among students, two among staff; Pottawattamie County reports 16 additional cases

Iowa Western Community College had a slight uptick in COVID-19 cases during the Sept. 27 to Oct. 3 reporting period.
Iowa Western reported 12 new student cases, up from 10 during the previous reporting period of Sept. 20 to Sept. 26. There were 11 recoveries, which left 12 active cases among students.
The college had two new cases among staff members — the first in more than a month. There were no recoveries, and that left two active cases.
In Pottawattamie County, there were 2,369 cases out out of 22,585 tests as of 3 p.m. Tuesday, according to the state COVID-19 website. That’s an increase of 16 over a roughly 24-hour period. The county’s overall positivity rate is at 10.5%, with its 14-day rolling average positivity rate at 10.7%.
There have been 41 deaths and 1,842 recoveries in the county.
Mills County Public Health reported 39 cases for the week ending Tuesday. There have been 221 total cases in the county, with 143 recoveries. The county’s 14-day rate was 8.1% Tuesday, according to coronavirus.iowa.gov.
“We are experiencing a significant uptick in positive cases,” public health officials said in a release.
Elsewhere in southwest Iowa, Crawford County reported an additional death, bringing the total in the county to seven. The Denison Bulletin Review reported Crawford County Public Health Director Kim Fineran said the individual was 80 or older and had underlying health conditions.
The county was at 1,67 cases out of 5,473 tests on Tuesday afternoon, with a 14-day rate of 15.9%.
Denison High School went from full-time in-person classes to hybrid learning on Sept. 23 because of an increase in daily absences at the high school. The school district planned to keep the high school in hybrid mode through Oct. 16.
There were a total of 93,560 cases out of 828,235 tests in Iowa on Tuesday, with the state’s positivity rate now at 11.3%. There have been 72,264 recoveries and 1,400 deaths.
— Tim Johnson of the Nonpareil and Gordon Wolf of the Denison Bulletin Review contributed to this report.
