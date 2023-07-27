Iowa Western Community College will hold what may be its final Campus Conversation session from 7:30 to 8:30 p.m. on Thursday, July 27 at Queen of Apostles Church, 3304 Fourth Ave. in Council Bluffs.

The event, “Listen and Build Together,” represents an effort by the college to reach out to the Spanish-speaking population in the community. Many of them attend worship services and/or activities at Queen of Apostles in the Corpus Christi Parish.

The college has held listening sessions at each of its five campuses, with the events facilitated by Tandem Works, a local strategic planning firm owned by Vivian Kvam and Machaela Clark. When the first one was held on April 13 at Iowa Western’s main campus in Council Bluffs, the college announced its intention to hold a session for Spanish-speaking people, but the date and time were set later.

Tandem Works also surveyed students electronically.