Iowa Western Community College’s aviation maintenance program will host an open house Saturday, March 18 from 10 a.m. to noon at its facility at 101 McCandless Lane, next to the Council Bluffs Municipal Airport.

Prospective students, alumni and community members are invited to attend and tour the facility, explore the aircraft and learn more about aviation maintenance.

Iowa Western has expanded and improved its certified aircraft technician school, with the help of a $475,000 grant it was awarded in 2022 by the FAA, according to a press release from the college. The grant helped fund targeted recruitment campaigns to attract veterans, high school students and underrepresented populations into aviation maintenance. As a result, Iowa Western has significantly increased enrollment and doubled the number of women in the program. The college also purchased new tools for the program.

Aviation maintenance encompasses all the measures and activities performed to ensure that aircraft are safe and fit to fly, making it a vital component of air travel. This in-demand, high-tech industry has grown 8.9% since 2018 and currently accounts for more than $33 billion in revenue, the press release stated.

For more information on Iowa Western’s aviation maintenance program, visit iwcc.edu.