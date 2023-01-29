Iowa Western's KIWR-FM 'The River' keeps on rolling with many listeners

Iowa Western Community College’s radio station, known as 89.7 “The River,” keeps on rolling with a strong following in the Omaha-Council Bluffs metro.

Don Kohler, vice president of marketing and information technology at Iowa Western, presented a report on the station’s year of 2022 during a Board of Trustees meeting Monday.

Officially KIWR-FM, the station holds a good share of the market during key time frames, Kohler said.

“We used to be, and still are, on the cutting edge of rock,” he said.

In the busy 3 to 7 p.m. timeframe on weekdays, the station tops all others in the metro among male listeners ages 12 to 24, according to Nielsen ratings, and ranks second among men 18 to 34. In the 6 to 10 a.m. period on weekdays, “The River” is matched only by KBBX-FM among men 18 to 34.

In other weekday time slots, the station is usually in a four-way or five-way tie with other top stations in the metro.

“The River” does a lot to support local and national nonprofit organizations, airing about 3,600 public service announcements during 2022, Kohler said. In doing so, it helped more than 25 nonprofits, from national organizations like the American Cancer Society Relay for Life, state services like the Iowa Radio Reading Information on Service for the Blind and Print Handicapped, local groups like the MICAH House, Midlands Humane Society, Pottawattamie County WIC program and college-related causes such as the Arts Center Performance Season, Campus Suicide Prevention Walk (“Reiver Rally”), Recruitment and Enrollment, Adult Education, IWCC Transfer Services and Iowa Works Career Fair, IWCC Health & Wellness Fair and IWCC Sports.

“We usually air a PSA for four to five weeks so we don’t use too much air time for just one organization,” he said.

KIWR-FM also sponsored two concerts at Westfair: River Riot and Machine Gun Kelly, Kohler said. It finds underwriters to help with concert sponsorship.

“It does help us support the overall profit of our station,” he said. “I think two or three concerts a year is probably enough.

It takes a lot of work, and the staff is small.”

While the station can sell underwriting, it can’t use “call to action” phrases like a typical advertisement would, Kohler said. Instead, it is limited to phrases like “underwritten by” or “brought to you by.”

In addition, the station must report all costs to the state Corporation for Public Broadcasting. That’s a little bit complicated, because the college picks up a lot of the costs for the Arts Center.

The station has a total of six staff members, Kohler said.

“We have a good group,” he said. “They get a lot done with a small staff.”

Last fall, the station rebranded, adopting a logo with an arc of radio waves over an anchor and displaying the slogan, “The Anchor of Alternative and Rock.” The anchor ties in with the college’s mascot, the Reiver. Contrary to some employees’ fears, the change did not hurt the station’s ratings, Kohler said.

The station ended the year with a profit of $60,000. That was without COVID relief funds, which helped it get through 2021.

The station received an unmodified audit for the year.