Iowa Workforce Development awards $3.6 million for apprenticeships

Iowa Workforce Development awarded more than $3.6 million across a spectrum of 88 businesses statewide — from veterinary services and plumbers to utilities and the Iowa Department of Corrections — to create or expand apprenticeships.

Funding is through the Iowa Apprenticeship Act, or 15B, and the Iowa Registered Apprenticeship Development Fund, or 15C, the IWD said in a news release Wednesday.

Fifty-seven Iowa recipients will see 15B apprenticeship funding this year, while 31 recipients will receive 15C funding the state said.

The 15B funding is to support training or ongoing costs within any active Iowa Registered Apprenticeship program, while 15C is for those programs that have created or expanded with a new program in a high-demand occupation, according to IWD.

This year’s funding is estimated to support approximately 5,957 apprentices across Iowa at for-profit and not-for-profits organizations, government departments, schools and unions.

Among those operating in the Corridor that will receive 15B or 15C funding:

• Area Substance Abuse Council — $25,000 for 12 apprentices

• Iowa Association of Municipal Employees — $73,362.76 for 147 apprentices

• Iowa Department of Corrections — $169,183.50 for 339 apprentices

• Iowa Wine Growers — $1,996.27 for four apprentices

• Iron Workers Local 21 — $5,988.80 for 12 apprentices

• MidAmerican Energy — $123,269.39 for 247 apprentices

• Woodbine Community Schools — $25,000 for four apprentices

The complete 15B and 15C lists can be seen at https://bit.ly/3nYBCQC and https://bit.ly/3P7NThR.

“Registered Apprenticeship programs continue to be one of the most successful tools we have in today’s workforce, with opportunities in nearly every occupation you can imagine,” Beth Townsend, IWD director, said in the release.

“We are committed to expanding and supporting these programs that are already creating long-term pipelines for Iowa.”

More information on the Registered Apprenticeship programs and funding opportunities can be viewed at earnandlearniowa.gov/funding.