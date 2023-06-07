IowaWORKS will hold a job fair on Thursday, June 15 from 9 a.m. to noon at the Omni Centre Business Park in the corridor in front of its office at Suite 13.

Representatives from more than 30 employers are expected to be there, according to Will Solomon, career planner at IowaWORKS. In addition, community partners such as the Council Bluffs Chamber of Commerce and Vocational Rehabilitation will be there.

It’s a good opportunity for job seekers, since most of the agency’s job fairs in the past few years have been virtual, he said.

There are a lot of job opportunities available, Solomon said.

“We have probably about 72,000 openings (across the state),” he said.

That includes a few in neighboring cities like Omaha and South Sioux City, Solomon added.

“There are still companies messaging us and calling us and letting us know they need more people,” he said.

Employers represented at the job fair will include a variety of different kinds of businesses and organizations, mostly from Council Bluffs and southwest Iowa. Examples include Council Bluffs Community School District, Iowa Western Community College, Pottawattamie County, the City of Council Bluffs, Hy-Vee Food Stores, Camping World, Ameristar Casino-Hotel, FedEx, Amazon, Iowa Interstate Railroad, Monogram Meats, Palfinger, Heartland Family Service, Connections Area Agency on Aging, VODEC, Children’s Square and many others.

No registration is necessary.