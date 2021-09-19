 Skip to main content
Iowa's unemployment rate holds steady at 4.1%
Iowa's unemployment rate holds steady at 4.1%

Daily Nonpareil graphic

DES MOINES (AP) — Iowa’s unemployment rate for August held steady at 4.1% as the number of unemployed residents increased slightly, a state agency reported Friday.

The number of unemployed Iowans increased by 300 to 67,900, according to Iowa Workforce Development. The number of residents with jobs dropped by 1,600 to stand at 1.59 million.

Iowa’s unemployment rate is ranked 17th nationally. Nebraska had the nation’s lowest unemployment rate of 2.2%.

The national unemployment rate for August was 5.2%.

