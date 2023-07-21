Iowa Workforce Development is now playing a greater role in delivering job training services across western Iowa.

Earlier this month, Iowa’s State Workforce Development Board approved the final steps in reorganizing the state’s Local Workforce Development areas, consolidating four regions covering the western half of Iowa into one local area that now will be overseen by IWD.

The new area, which is now called the Iowa Plains Local Workforce Development Area, replaces four previous local workforce areas. By law, IWD on July 1 became responsible for delivering job training services throughout that 42-county region.

To commemorate services in the new workforce area, the local IowaWORKS office will host an open house Thursday, July 27. Members of the public are encouraged to attend.

The open house will run from noon to 1:30 p.m. at the IowaWORKS office in the Omni Centré Business Mall, 300 W. Broadway, Suite 13.

IWD estimates that by consolidating administration and financial oversight, the state will be able to serve more Iowans than what previously was possible in the Iowa Plains area. IWD has hired new career planners who will provide the key services that will help customers flourish in their careers. All services will be delivered by employees in IowaWORKS job centers who already live in the areas where they work.

For more information on the event or to learn about the new services, contact CouncilBluffsIowaWORKS@iwd.iowa.gov.