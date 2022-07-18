IowaWORKS website restored after outage

The state of Iowa’s job search website has been restored, Iowa Workforce Development announced on Monday.

On June 26, the IowaWorks.gov website went down due to a cyberattack aimed at Geographic Solutions Inc., or GSI, the Florida-based company that maintains the site.

The issue has been “resolved after close coordination between GSI and the state,” the Monday release read.

GSI said no personal data was accessed or retrieved from its network operations center, according to the release.

IWD also said the agency has found no evidence to suggest any “sensitive customer or end-user information” was affected.

According to IWD, the outage has had no effect on the payment of unemployment benefits to Iowans, but has disrupted the weekly submission of ongoing unemployment claims and impeded individual’s job-search process.

Iowans can now again use the website to search for jobs and record their work-search activities.

The release said that because of the outage, individuals filing weekly claims will again be required to report reemployment activities on IowaWORKS.gov beginning on Sunday, July 24 for the week prior.

Individuals who filed an initial claim from Sunday, June 26 through Friday, July 15 are asked to log into the website and ensure they have an active resume that is viewable to employers, the release said.

“The state has continued to review the circumstances around the outage and ensure that continuity plans continue to remain updated,” the release states.

Unemployment claimants with questions should contact the IWD customer service line at uiclaimshelp@iwd.iowa.gov or 1-866-239-0843.