IRS offers guidance to taxpayers on identity theft involving unemployment benefits

The Internal Revenue Service is recommending that people needing a Form 1099-G relating to unemployment benefits, but who did not receive said forms due to identity theft, contact their appropriate state agency for a corrected document, according to released information from the regulatory institution.
States issue Form 1099-G to the taxpayer and are subsequently presented to the IRS to report what taxable income, such as refunds or unemployment benefits, were issued by state agencies, according to a news release.
During 2020, provided information from the IRS says millions of taxpayers were impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic through job loss or reduced work hours. Some taxpayers facing unemployment or reduced work hours applied for and received unemployment compensation from their state.
Under federal law, unemployment benefits are taxable income.
However, scammers also took advantage of the pandemic by filing fraudulent claims for unemployment compensation using stolen personal information of individuals who had not filed claims, the release says. Payments made as a result of these fraudulent claims went to the identity thieves and the individuals whose names and personal information were taken did not receive any of the payments.
Taxpayers who receive an incorrect Form 1099-G for unemployment benefits not received are being asked to contact the issuing state agency to request a revised Form 1099-G showing they did not receive these benefits.
Taxpayers unable to obtain a timely, corrected form from states should still file an accurate tax return, reporting only the income they received, the release says. A corrected Form 1099-G showing zero unemployment benefits in cases of identity theft will help taxpayers avoid being hit with an unexpected federal tax bill for unreported income.
Taxpayers do not need to file a Form 14039 — Identity Theft Affidavit — with the IRS regarding an incorrect Form 1099-G, provided information shows. The identity theft affidavit should be filed only if the taxpayer’s e-filed return is rejected because a return using the same Social Security number already has been filed.