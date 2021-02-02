IRS offers guidance to taxpayers on identity theft involving unemployment benefits

The Internal Revenue Service is recommending that people needing a Form 1099-G relating to unemployment benefits, but who did not receive said forms due to identity theft, contact their appropriate state agency for a corrected document, according to released information from the regulatory institution.

States issue Form 1099-G to the taxpayer and are subsequently presented to the IRS to report what taxable income, such as refunds or unemployment benefits, were issued by state agencies, according to a news release.

During 2020, provided information from the IRS says millions of taxpayers were impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic through job loss or reduced work hours. Some taxpayers facing unemployment or reduced work hours applied for and received unemployment compensation from their state.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Under federal law, unemployment benefits are taxable income.

However, scammers also took advantage of the pandemic by filing fraudulent claims for unemployment compensation using stolen personal information of individuals who had not filed claims, the release says. Payments made as a result of these fraudulent claims went to the identity thieves and the individuals whose names and personal information were taken did not receive any of the payments.