IRS releases information on free tax filing options

“As we continue to confront the COVID-19 pandemic, IRS Free File and certain other similar online tax preparation products such as MilTax — tax services for the military offered through the Department of Defense — offer taxpayers a free way to do their taxes from the safety of their own home and claim the tax credits and deductions they are due,” IRS Commissioner Chuck Rettig said in the release. “We encourage eligible taxpayers to take a look at using Free File, MilTax and similar free online tax preparation products this year, to follow the lead of over 4 million people who took advantage of these free services just last year. An IRS tax refund is often the single largest payment families receive during the year. We know how critical that refund is, especially this year.”