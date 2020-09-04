It all must go: Mall of the Bluffs liquidation auction gearing up this weekend

A liquidation sale at closed Mall of the Bluffs is gearing up Saturday, according to The Auction Mill, the Omaha company hired by Menard Inc. to sell what remains inside of the nearly 800,000-square-foot facility.
A preview/inspection period is being held at the facility, 1751 Madison Ave., from 1 to 3 p.m. today. The live auction is being held from 10 a.m. through 4 p.m. Saturday.
Item pickup is happening through 6 p.m. Saturday, as well as 9 a.m. through 5 p.m. Monday and Tuesday. Bulk buyers can pick up inventory by appointment Saturday through Sept. 12.
An online auction is also being held Saturday at proxibid.com, according to The Auction Mill.
The auction includes: a large assortment of shelving, material and handling equipment, kiosks and store fixtures, roll-up and chain bay doors, nail salon, signage, trees and plants, benches, jewelry store fixtures, safes, supplies, various equipment, showcases, office furniture, restaurant equipment, tables, chairs, banquet supplies, janitorial supplies and equipment, restroom fixtures, flooring, steel decking, stairs and shelving, doors, fire suppression systems, kiddie-car shopping carts, grocery carts, garage doors, water fountains, PA equipment, audio/video equipment, blueprints, folding tables, industrial ceiling fans and lighting, trash receptacles, security cameras and equipment, furniture, fixtures, industrial balers and compactors, tools, speakers, clothing, indoor playground equipment, glass doors, alarms, slat wall, grid wall, backup generator, computers, dock carts, lockers, Christmas decor, large shopping mall Christmas and holiday decorations, scrap iron, patio furniture, lighted mall decorations, drywall and building materials, among other items.
“Everything will sell except the exterior doors, wiring and plumbing,” according to information published on Proxibid by The Auction Mill representatives.
Mall of the Bluffs shuttered at the end of 2019 and is expected to be razed sometime prior to the end of this year.
Tags
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
Sam Pimper
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.