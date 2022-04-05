Jack Link's breaks ground on expansion of Underwood warehouse

The Jack Link’s warehouse in Underwood is getting an upgrade.

Underwood Mayor Dennis Beardsley was joined last week by Jack Link’s President Kevin McAdams and Jack Link himself outside the company’s warehouse for a groundbreaking ceremony.

"It's a positive thing for us here in Underwood," Beardsley said in an interview with the Daily Nonpareil. "When they started it was supposed to be around 125 employees, and I think they’re probably up around 300 now. They hire a lot of people from the local area."

Jack Link’s is planning to expand the current warehouse, located at 26325 Magnolia Road, to increase capacity. The protein snack company is also adding an automated storage and retrieval system.

A number of representatives from Jack Link’s were present at the event, held March 30, including the company’s executive vice president of supply chain, Zach Sangster.

“We are very proud members of the Underwood and Pottawattamie County community,” Sangster said in a press release. “As members of this community, we are committed to investing in the nearby areas where we work and live. We look forward to expanding our team in Underwood and leading with the values upon which this business was built.”

Beardsley added, "They’re good people. When they add 109,000 square feet of warehouse, it shows they have some positivity that they’re going to stay."

