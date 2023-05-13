You should remember it, but write it on your calendar — just in case.

The 12th annual Jack Young Round to Remember Golf Tournament will tee off with a shotgun start at 9 a.m. on Friday, June 2 at Dodge Riverside Golf Course, with sign-in beginning at 8 a.m.

The Jack Young Memorial Foundation is a private, nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization founded to help raise awareness and funding for the fight to end Alzheimer’s disease on behalf of our father, husband, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend, Jack, who lost his battle with early-onset Alzheimer’s at the age of 67.

The foundation’s main fundraiser is its annual golf scramble. The event will be part of the Alzheimer’s Association’s The Longest day activities. Since the foundation was established, it has been able to donate more than $35,000 to the Alzheimer’s Association.

The $85 registration fee includes 18 holes of golf, a golf cart, snacks and lunch, a raffle, giveaways and prizes and, according to organizers, “a ridiculous amount of fun.”

Those who don’t want to golf can join the fun by watching the action from the patio and joining the athletes for lunch. Just choose the “lunch only” option on the registration page.

For more information and to sponsor, donate or register, visit https://birdease.com/JYMF12thAnnualR2R.