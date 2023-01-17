Jan. 17 Face of the Day: Lindsey Kizer

Lindsey Kizer is ready for a fun, exciting 2023.

Kizer, 8, is a Council Bluffs girl and is the daughter of Judi and Steve Kizer. She has an older sister named Haley, 19. Kizer is currently a third grader at Heartland Christian School, where she’s been a student since kindergarten.

Kizer is in teacher Emilee Sullivan’s classroom, and she said it’s been a great third grade year so far. She’s a curious kid and enjoys learning about all sorts of subjects. She said they’re learning about the human body in science class, and they recently crafted models of the human eye. She said she also has a knack for math, and her class is starting to learn about algebra.

Kizer said she had a fun winter break and peaceful Christmas. She said she received a hover board as a Christmas present, and she’s been cruising all around her house and neighborhood ever since.

Kizer said her goal for 2023 is to try new things. She’s thinking about picking up a new team sport, perhaps basketball. She just wants to be active and have fun growing and competing with her teammates.