Jennie Edmundson plans blood drive for Nebraska Community Blood Bank

Methodist Jennie Edmundson Hospital will host its first blood drive with Nebraska Community Blood Bank from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Wednesday, July 6.

Nebraska Community Blood Bank supplies Jennie Edmundson and the entire Methodist Health System with blood products. Units donated at this event may be used for Jennie’s patients.

The goal of the blood drive is to collect 30 units of blood. If this goal is reached, $500 will be donated to the Methodist Jennie Edmundson Foundation. Donors will receive a free shirt and a Lucky for Life lottery voucher.

Appointments are recommended. Visit ncbb.org/searchdrives and use sponsor code MJE or call 402-486-9414.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.