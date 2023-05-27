Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Methodist Jennie Edmundson Hospital will join other Methodist Health System facilities as collection sites for this spring’s Stuff the Truck food drive.

The drive, held for the past four years in collaboration with WOWT, will be held on Thursday, June 1, from 5 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The location was added to expand the events’ reach and meet more needs in the metro area, according to a news release from Methodist Health System. Goods collected at Jennie Edmundson Hospital will benefit MICAH House in Council Bluffs.

“We’re very excited to be part of this year’s Methodist/WOWT Stuff the Truck event,” said Dave Burd, president and CEO of Jennie Ed. “We love giving back, and this event is a wonderful opportunity for our staff and, more importantly, our community to get involved.”

In 2022, MICAH House served 728 individuals, including 351 children and 146 families. In addition, 33,500 nights of shelter were provided and 34,729 nutritious meals were served.

“We love the fact this food drive will benefit MICAH House,” said Tara Slevin, chief philanthropy officer and president of Jennie Edmundson Foundation. “The need is great in Council Bluffs, but so is the generosity. Helping those in need is a key component of Jennie’s mission, and we’re proud to join the community in doing so.”

Donating will be easy and contact-free. Donors can simply pull up to the tent located in the parking lot of the Methodist Jennie Edmundson Medical Plaza at 808 E. Pierce St., pop their trunks, and Jennie Ed volunteers will collect their donations. Drivers will not need to exit their vehicles.

While all nonperishable items will be gratefully accepted, there is a special need for:

Bouillon cubes

Boxed and flaked potatoes

Canned vegetables, meats and fruits

Can openers

Cereal

Flour

Healthy snacks

Masa

One-meal canned items with pop-top lids

Pasta and tomato sauce

Rice

Shelf-stable meats

Spices

Sugar

Tortillas

In addition to the Jennie Ed Hospital location, volunteers will be collecting nonperishable food items at Methodist Women’s Hospital, Methodist Physicians Clinic’s Indian Hills location and Methodist Fremont Health.

For information about programs and services available through MICAH House, visit themicahhouse.org.