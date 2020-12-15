Jennie’s new birthing center bigger, better

Methodist Jennie Edmundson Hospital’s new $10.75 million birthing center offers more space, comfort and technology.
The new center opens today(Tuesday) on the hospital’s fifth floor, replacing the birthing area on the second floor. It is part of Jennie’s upgrade of its women’s services.
The labor and delivery unit was moved to fifth floor because there wasn’t enough space available on second to do what hospital officials wanted to do with it, said Steve Baumert, president and CEO.
“We gutted the floor and started from scratch,” he said. “We wanted to bring our environment and aesthetics up to the standard of the care we were providing. We felt like we had a really good provider team, we had an excellence birthing center staff.”
“The things we have done and changed are things parents have been asking for for a long time,” said Ashley Nihsen, director of the birthing center.
“We’ve got the latest technology in for the patient that provides safety for the patient,” said Dr. Norman Ferrer, OB/GYN and surgeon.
The new birthing center is 18,000 square feet, compared to the old one’s 10,212 square feet, Nihsen said, and will increase the number of births the hospital can handle.
“We’ll go from 600 deliveries a year, which is what we can accommodate now, to 1,000 deliveries a year,” she said. “Right now, we’re doing about 500 deliveries (per year).”
The new center will be state of the art, Nihsen said. It will feature:
• Six private rooms where moms can labor in a comfortable and soothing environment. The rooms have futon-like couches that can be converted into a single bed for spouses, etc.
• Three Jacuzzi tubs available for pain control
Mothers can be in the Jacuzzis while in labor, Nihsen said.
“We have the Jacuzzis for pain control for moms who want natural labor without medication,” she said.
• Twelve postpartum rooms where mothers can bond with their newborn babies
• A roomy Caesarian section suite that offers moms the ability to hold infants skin-to-skin immediately after surgery
• Four Level II neonatal intensive care unit bays and a dedicated space for consults
• Expanded space for childbirth education and prenatal breastfeeding education, as well as postpartum breastfeeding support — and, starting in January, Jennie will have parts for breast pumps available, Baumert said.
• A new infant security system
Newborns will be fitted with ankle bracelets that will tie in with the new security system, Nihsen said.
“That’s a security system that, if a newborn gets close to a door, it automatically shuts down – locks,” she said.
It also shuts down elevators on the floor so no one can use an elevator as an escape route.
• A larger waiting area for family and friends, with a station for snacks and refreshments
The new center will have fetal telemetry monitoring “so mom can walk the halls while she’s in labor,” Nihsen said.
“They want to be able to get up and walk during labor – they want to be able to get out of their beds,” she said.
There will be central monitoring of newborns and a cardiac monitor for pre-op and post-op C section patients, she said.
The hospital and nearby medical plaza will have six OB/GYNs, five pediatricians, one midwife and, of course, nurses, Nihsen said. Jennie currently has 25 nurses (including lactation consultants) for the birthing center.
Jennie has worked to integrate its birthing center with the one at Methodist Women’s Hospital in Omaha, Nihsen said.
“When one place makes a decision (on protocol or best practices), we all follow suit,” she said.
“We are the eastern edge of Methodist’s women’s services,” Baumert said. “We really want to become the center for women’s services in southwest Iowa. We’ve made a significant investment in personnel, education/training and facilities in order to have a Center of Excellence.”
“I think we can provide here a quality of care that the women’s hospital has without going to Omaha,” Ferrer said.
Said Baumert, “I really feel Council Bluffs and southwest Iowa deserve this level of care and facility.”
