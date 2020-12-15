Jennie’s new birthing center bigger, better

“That’s a security system that, if a newborn gets close to a door, it automatically shuts down – locks,” she said.

It also shuts down elevators on the floor so no one can use an elevator as an escape route.

• A larger waiting area for family and friends, with a station for snacks and refreshments

The new center will have fetal telemetry monitoring “so mom can walk the halls while she’s in labor,” Nihsen said.

“They want to be able to get up and walk during labor – they want to be able to get out of their beds,” she said.

There will be central monitoring of newborns and a cardiac monitor for pre-op and post-op C section patients, she said.

The hospital and nearby medical plaza will have six OB/GYNs, five pediatricians, one midwife and, of course, nurses, Nihsen said. Jennie currently has 25 nurses (including lactation consultants) for the birthing center.

Jennie has worked to integrate its birthing center with the one at Methodist Women’s Hospital in Omaha, Nihsen said.

“When one place makes a decision (on protocol or best practices), we all follow suit,” she said.