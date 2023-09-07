Jerry Mathiasen would urge his fellow Iowans to serve the public.

“I’m a big believer in civic engagement,” the Council Bluffs resident told the Nonpareil in a recent interview. “Not only is it rewarding, but it feels good to give back.”

Mathiasen should know: his dedication to public service goes back for years and years, including acting in roles with the Pottawattamie County Community Foundation and Iowa West Foundation.

Volunteer opportunities abound, Mathiasen said, including serving on state or local boards, commissions or committees. In fact, he was recently reappointed by Gov. Kim Reynolds to the State Terrace Hill Commission that oversees operations of the governor’s mansion in Des Moines.

Mathiasen was particularly excited about this most recent reappointment as it came in the same month as the 20th anniversary of the mansion being designated as a national landmark.

“I am humbled that Gov. Reynolds reappointed me as this nonpartisan state commission manages and preserves this landmark,” he said.

The mansion, known as Terrace Hill, was built in the 1860s and was designed by William Boyington, the same architect who designed the General Dodge House in Council Bluffs, said Mathiasen.

“It became the residence of Iowa’s governors and their families in 1976,” he said. “It is open to the public and I encourage more southwest Iowans to visit this treasure.”

It’s a treasure Mathiasen knows very well.

“I was deputy chief of staff with Gov. Terry Branstad and spent a lot of time there,” he said.

Upon returning home after 14 years in Des Moines, Gov. Tom Vilsack selected Mathiasen to serve on the Terrance Hill Partnership, the nonprofit organization that raises the funds to preserve and enhance the property and programs of Terrace Hill. This was then followed by appointments from Branstad and Reynolds to the commission.

“This is the start of my 13th year on the commission,” Mathiasen said. “I’ve been on it more than half the time that it has been a national landmark.”

He is also the only current member of the nine-person commission who lives outside the Des Moines area.

“Jerry has been a wonderful member of the commission. He is always active and engaged. He is always prepared," said Diane Becker, administrator for the commission.

Mathiasen’s dedication to public service is also seen locally.

“I’m honored the county’s Board of Supervisors appointed me to the Pottawattamie County Conservation Board," he said. "I’ve also been active on the Council Bluffs Chamber of Commerce Public Policy Committee and was active on the Dodge House Strategic Task Force.”

Mathiasen is also a retired president and CEO of the Pottawattamie County Community Foundation. The Cindy and Jerry Mathiasen Family Fund at the foundation donates to many local charities.

“I’m keeping busy,” he said.

There are many ways that others can also be active in public service, he said.

“Gov. Reynolds recently appointed eight Pottawattamie County citizens to state boards, but there are many more opportunities statewide and locally,” he said.

He recommends a website called Talent Bank Iowa where people can view different state boards. It would be worth noting that a state panel has recommended eliminating or consolidating many state panels, although not the State Terrace Hill Commission.

People can also serve on city and county boards, school committees or through charities or nonprofits, Mathiasen said.

“As the retired CEO of the community foundation, I encourage citizens to look at that avenue to give back as well," he said. "There are a lot of talented people of all ages in our city and county, so I may be preaching to the choir to many of them, but I’m hopeful even more will come forward to serve our community."

“U.S. President Herbert Hoover, who was from Iowa, once said that public service was a noble profession," Mathiasen said. "I believe you can add volunteerism to that great statement.”