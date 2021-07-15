Johnson & Johnson recalls several aerosol sunscreen products

Johnson & Johnson Consumer Inc. is voluntarily recalling all lots of five Neutrogena and Aveeno aerosol sunscreen product lines. Internal testing identified low levels of benzene in some samples of the products. Consumers should stop using the affected products and follow the instructions below.

The only sunscreen products impacted are aerosol products, specifically:

• Neutrogena Beach Defense aerosol sunscreen,

• Neutrogena Cool Dry Sport aerosol sunscreen,

• Neutrogena Invisible Daily defense aerosol sunscreen,

• Neutrogena Ultra Sheer aerosol sunscreen, and

• Aveeno Protect + Refresh aerosol sunscreen.

Benzene is classified as a human carcinogen, a substance that could potentially cause cancer depending on the level and extent of exposure. Benzene is everywhere in the environment. People have daily exposures indoors and outdoors from multiple sources. Benzene can be absorbed, to varying degrees, by inhalation, through the skin, and orally.