Jolly Time Pop Corn recalls select packages of Healthy Pop
Jolly Time Pop Corn issued a voluntary recall of select Healthy Pop Kettle Corn (four-count) because they may contain undeclared milk ingredients.
People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to milk run the risk of a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume the product contained in the recalled bags, according to a press release from the FDA.
The products covered by this recall have been distributed in Iowa, Nebraska and other Midwestern and western states.
They were available in the following retailers: Independent Stores in Iowa, Nebraska, Colorado, Kansas, Minnesota, South Dakota and Wyoming; Dillon Stores in Nebraska, Kansas and Missouri; Fareway in Sergeant Bluff; Thiesen Supply Inc. in Iowa and Wisconsin; Associated Food Stores in Arizona, Colorado, Idaho, Montana, Nevada, Oregon, Utah and Wyoming; and Ralphs in California.
