Jordan spearheads luggage collection program for area homeless

Through his career in human services, Tony Jordan has seen many who are struggling pack up their things to move to a homeless shelter, group home or a permanent residence.

Often times their “luggage” is a plastic trash bag.

Jordan has set out to change that, collecting used and new luggage from the area to pass on to people that come through the Micah House homeless shelter.

“Their entire world was in these trash bags,” said Jordan, shelter specialist at the Micah House. “I pushed to see if we could get some used luggage. That way families coming in and out of the shelters, when they do leave and they have their feet on the ground, instead of leaving with all their things in trash bags, they can leave with their things in luggage. There’s a dignity aspect behind all of it.”

Jordan is spearheading the project as a citywide Knights of Columbus effort. He’s the faithful navigator (president) for the local Assembly 270 of the Catholic-associated organization. He’s operating the effort out of Micah House, where people can drop off luggage from 1 to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday on the backside of the facility at 1415 Ave. J.

He started the program at St. Patrick’s Church last week, spreading the word about the effort. And through word-of-mouth, luggage is already rolling in.

“We’ve already received hundreds of pieces of luggage. The community’s responded almost immediately,” he said. “It’s taken on a life of its own. It’s been really great. You tell one person, they mention it to someone else, and it spreads from there.”

Jordan said he’s asking people to take a look around in their homes — “Hey, do you have any extra luggage lying around?” Of course, new luggage is accepted, but he sees the drive as a chance for people to make a charitable donation without having to pull out their wallet or purse.

“It’s asking people for something they might not be using, something they might not need anymore,” he said.

Luggage continues to flow into, and then out of, Micah House. Jordan places the items in a common area at the shelter, where those utilizing the shelter’s services can grab what they need.

Jordan plans to pitch the idea as a statewide Knights of Columbus project later in the year at the organization’s state convention.

Jordan said the support so far has been overwhelming.

“It has been great,” he said. “You get to see the heart of Council Bluffs.”

