Jorgensen announces run for Pottawattamie County Board of Supervisors

Former Pottawattamie County GOP Chairman Jeff Jorgensen will seek a seat on the Pottawattamie County Board of Supervisors.

The Republican told the Nonpareil when he heard Supervisor Lynn Grobe decided against seeking another term, and after another local elected official decided against running, he entered the fray.

“It was Lynn Grobe’s announcement that he did not intend to seek another term on the board that inspired me to throw my hat in the ring," Jorgensen said in a press release. "Lynn has done an exceptional job for the county. I hope to build on his efforts and am extremely proud to have his support.”

Jorgensen said he is pleased with the direction that the current board is taking the county and looks forward to working with an “extraordinary group of leaders.”

Jorgensen said his primary mission will be a "vital economy throughout all of Pottawattamie County -- urban and rural, agriculture and business." He said he is ready to apply the dedication and creativity needed to achieve such growth while both respecting taxpayers with low taxes and efficient government and "maintaining the small-town charm and friendliness that make Pottawattamie County so special."

A former Marine, Jorgensen said in the release that a priority for him will be “service to those who serve." He emphasized support of veterans and military, law enforcement and emergency personnel.

“Whether it has been through leadership roles in the Republican Party or leadership roles in other community organizations, I have always infused my work with energy and enthusiasm," he said. "I strive to involve as many people as possible. I intend to carry that attitude into the service of Pottawattamie County. Listening to the people and forging partnerships will be my goal.”

Jeff Jorgensen and wife, Mary Beth, are long-time residents of Council Bluffs. Jorgensen is an telecommunication employee with Union Pacific Railroad and is active in the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (IBEW), Local 618, holding the office of recording secretary.

For more information, go to votejorgensen.org. Jorgensen’s campaign will host a kickoff event from 5 to 7 p.m. on Thursday at the Gathering Room at Thunderbowl in Council Bluffs.

Three seats are up for the board. Republican Supervisors Justin Schultz and Scott Belt are seeking re-election.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.