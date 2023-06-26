Pottawattamie Arts, Culture & Entertainment is inviting the public to the opening night of a special exhibition on Friday, July 28.

Junior Masters, presented by Kathy Fiscus, will feature the work of local students aged 7 to 18 years old from the Council Bluffs-Omaha metropolitan area, according to a news release.

A jury committee will select the PACE Junior Master with a cash prize of $100, the PACE Junior Masters Gold Medal and a PACE Family Membership. PACE will purchase the artwork for its collection.

The exhibit features a stunning array of artwork, including sculptures, still life, landscape, portraiture and wildlife pieces.

"The Junior Masters art show celebrates the skill and talent of teens and children artists in realism," PACE said in a release. "As visitors make their way through the exhibition, they will be amazed by each piece's attention to detail and artistic vision. From the intricate textures and lifelike expressions in the portraits to the stunning realism of the sculpture, Junior Masters truly showcases the mastery of these young artists."

Submissions are being accepted for the exhibition through Friday, July 14. Apply online at forms.gle/k21wY7NdxKjvQDtS6.

"One of the most exciting aspects of the Junior Masters art show is that it offers aspiring artists the opportunity to win a cash prize and have their piece purchased for the collection," according to PACE. "This is a fantastic opportunity for these young artists to gain recognition for their hard work and dedication to their craft. Whether you're a lover of art or appreciate the skill and talent of these young artists, the Junior Masters art show is not to be missed."

After the opening, the free show will run through Friday, Sept. 30, at the Hoff Family Arts & Culture Center, S. Sixth St. in Council Bluffs. Gallery hours are Fridays from 6 to 9 p.m. and Saturdays from noon to 4 p.m.