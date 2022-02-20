justin schlutz

Combat Veteran, Community Leader and Proud Father – My name is Justin Schultz, and I am seeking reelection to the Pottawattamie County Board Supervisors. I grew up in Lewis Township just south of Council Bluffs and consider myself a native of Pottawattamie County. I am a proud graduate of Lewis Central High School (2002), the University of Iowa with a bachelor’s in Political Science and Foreign Policy (2007) and American University – Washington, D.C. with a master’s degree in Public Administration and Public Policy (2021).

I currently reside with my wife Nikki, and three children on a small, Loess Hills acreage, off Mynster Springs road - north of Council Bluffs. We live in a log home out in the county with backyard chickens and our German shorthaired pointer, Abby. I couldn’t be more blessed than to have such a wonderful family.

I am a Veteran and a currently serving, Field Grade Infantry Officer of the Iowa Army National Guard. I have two combat deployments to Afghanistan and have served at numerous duty stations worldwide. Over the last 21+ years of service I have held many leadership roles and fought hard to protect our way of life. I am assigned as G3 – Current Operations Officer (CUOPS) at Joint Forces Headquarters in Johnston, IA, where I oversee the Commander’s Inspection Program (CIP) to evaluate training for all units across the state.

On the civilian side, I work in the Renewable Fuels Industry, employed at Southwest Iowa Renewable Energy. I am the Regulatory Manager overseeing numerous compliance programs and assist with government relations. I have the pleasure of being immersed into the rural agricultural community on a daily basis and I always love to hear about the issues that face our modern era farms.

As a proud father I am active in my children’s’ lives. As many will recall, I spearheaded the Dream Playground Re-imagined project alongside many other community leaders. Along with attending my daughter’s dance classes and gymnastics, I also help coach my son’s little league baseball team for Spartans and his tackle football team for the Lewis Central Youth Titans.

I continually meet with friends, family, and citizens across our great county about the issues that affect their families and day-to-day lives. Our residents need someone on the board they can trust and rely on to make responsible decisions, even when the going gets tough. I take great pride in what I’ve done as a County Supervisor, and we have accomplished A LOT over the last 7 years. I will continue to fight for YOU to lower taxes, ensure quality of services, and strengthen our financial standing. It takes leadership and forward thinking - these are traits that I unquestionably bring to the table. It would truly be an honor to have your support in the upcoming primary election so that I can continue to be your voice in local government!

“Let’s Keep the Focus on the Way Ahead for Pottawattamie County!”

VOTE SCHULTZ on June 7th, 2022! www.reelectschultz.com