The Council Bluffs Chamber of Commerce announced Friday the resignation of President and CEO Drew Kamp.

"On behalf of the Board of Directors and the chamber membership, I wish Drew well as he pursues other opportunities," Chamber Board Chairman Dave Zimmerman said in a news release. "We appreciate Drew's service to the community for the past three years."

The Board of Directors will begin an executive search and will seek a candidate who will lead the important work of the Chamber into the future.

Barry Cleaveland will be the Interim CEO role as the Chamber begins the search for a permanent replacement. Barry is a longtime Council Bluffs resident, a graduate of Abraham Lincoln High School and a decorated business executive.

Kamp declined to comment on his departure in a text to the Nonpareil, but said he would "wish the CB Chamber nothing but the best going forward."