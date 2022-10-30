Kanesville Symphony, musical guests prepare for early Christmas concert

The Kanesville Symphony Orchestra will present its Christmas concert at 7 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 6, at the Hoff Family Arts & Culture Center, 1001 S. Sixth St. in Council Bluffs.

The ensemble will team up with the Creighton University Orchestra and St. James United Methodist Church Chancel Choir on this program, “Christmas Comes Early.”

“What better time to embrace the delight of the holidays than during the month of Thanksgiving?” conductor David Michael Galant said in a news release from Pottawattamie Arts, Culture and Entertainment. “Let this festive music bring us together so we can find joy, fellowship and community in the Council Bluffs area. Start getting out your decorations, because the holiday spirit is commencing ahead of schedule this year!”

The program will feature a couple of medleys of holiday songs – one sacred and one secular – and a Christmas cantata performed by the St. James United Methodist Church Chancel Choir.

The first, “Around the World at Christmas Time,” arranged by Bruce Chase, evokes the Christmas spirit with songs like “O Tannenbaum,” “Infant Holy, Infant Lowly,” “What Child Is This?,” “O Sanctissima,” “The Hanukkah Song,” Whence Comes this Rush of Wings?” and “Go Tell It on the Mountain.”

The second medley, “Christmas at the Movies,” arranged by Bob Krogstad, will bring back memories of cherished holiday stories with “Miracle on 34th Street,” “The Polar Express,” “Somewhere in My Memory,” “Making Christmas” and “Where Are You Christmas?.”

The St. James United Methodist Church Chancel Choir will perform the cantata “Let There Be Christmas,” arranged by Joseph M. Martin with orchestration by Brant Adams.

Tickets range from $15 to $25 and are available at the Hoff Family Arts & Culture Center box office, online at PACEartsiowa.org and via phone at 712-890-5601. Group discounts are available for groups of 10 or more people.

The Kanesville Symphony Orchestra is a volunteer orchestra based in Council Bluffs. It was founded in September 2014 and has grown to over 50 members. The organization is open to all musicians, regardless of their musical background, experience, age and even instrument. Membership is free and open to anyone who wishes to join.

Pottawattamie Arts, Culture & Entertainment developed and manages the Hoff Family Arts & Culture Center, which includes a theater, rehearsal areas, gallery, artist studios, classrooms, teaching kitchen and more. It is the home for multiple nonprofit organizations, including PACE, Chanticleer Community Theater, Kanesville Symphony Orchestra, American Midwest Ballet and Kitchen Council. For more information, visit www.paceartsiowa.org.