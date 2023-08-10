Katelman Pool in Council Bluffs will close for its 2023 season this Saturday, Aug. 12. With a balmy weekend ahead, it's the perfect time to visit.

Katelman Pool celebrated the end of Summer on Aug. 3 with the waterpark's annual pool party, but it's not too late to soak up the sun, one last time.

The pool boasts a variety of features, including a zero-depth area, drop slide, diving board, sand volleyball court, shaded seating and concessions.

As many lifeguards go off to college, those remaining will be transferred to Pirate Cove Water Park for the remainder of the season.

August Manz, manager at Katelman Pool, said Pirate Cove will close the Friday before Labor Day on Sept. 1.

Pirate Cove Waterpark and Katelman Pool are open from noon to 6 p.m. daily with $5 admission. You can visit Katelman Pool at 1230 16th Ave. and Pirate Cove at 915 N. 21st St. in Council Bluffs.