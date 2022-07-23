Katelman Pool to host 'retro'-themed pool party July 29

Katelman Pool lifeguards are hosting the annual community pool party on July 29.

Each year, Katelman Pool hosts a communitywide pool party. The lifeguards work together to select a theme and plan activities, giveaways and concessions. This year’s theme is “Retro Night,” complete with tunes from the ‘60s and ‘70s, and retro-themed games and prizes.

The pool’s concession stand will be selling root beer floats, plus the Taqueria Santa Anita food truck will be on-site.

“We’ve got a great group of lifeguards this year and they’ve had a lot of fun planning this Retro Night at the pool,” Mike Bond, aquatics coordinator for the City of Council Bluffs, said in a press release. “The party provides a great opportunity for families and friends to get together and enjoy a summer evening by the pool.”

The pool party will take place on Friday, July 29, from 6:15 to 8:15 p.m. at Katelman Pool, 1230 16th Ave. Admission is $5 per person. Additional details and updates can be found at facebook.com/CityofCB.