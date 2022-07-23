 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Katelman Pool to host 'retro'-themed pool party July 29

  • 0

Katelman Pool lifeguards are hosting the annual community pool party on July 29.

Each year, Katelman Pool hosts a communitywide pool party. The lifeguards work together to select a theme and plan activities, giveaways and concessions. This year’s theme is “Retro Night,” complete with tunes from the ‘60s and ‘70s, and retro-themed games and prizes.

The pool’s concession stand will be selling root beer floats, plus the Taqueria Santa Anita food truck will be on-site.

“We’ve got a great group of lifeguards this year and they’ve had a lot of fun planning this Retro Night at the pool,” Mike Bond, aquatics coordinator for the City of Council Bluffs, said in a press release. “The party provides a great opportunity for families and friends to get together and enjoy a summer evening by the pool.”

The pool party will take place on Friday, July 29, from 6:15 to 8:15 p.m. at Katelman Pool, 1230 16th Ave. Admission is $5 per person. Additional details and updates can be found at facebook.com/CityofCB.

0 Comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

Biden touts falling gas prices in virtual meeting

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert