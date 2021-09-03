KBF recalls Banoful Top Orange Biscuit food treats

KBF Inc. of Astoria, New York is recalling its 8.11-ounce packages of Banoful Top Orange Biscuit food treats because they may contain undeclared milk allergens. Consumers who are allergic to milk allergens may run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reactions if they consume this product.

The recalled Banoful Top Orange Biscuit packages were distributed nationwide in retail stores and through mail orders, a notice from the FDA stated. The product comes in an 8.11-ounce, orange plastic package marked with MFG 15.06.2020 on the top and with an expiration date of 14/06/2022 stamped on the side. The product UPC code is 8-941114-001427.

No illnesses or allergic reactions involving this product have been reported to date.

The recall was initiated after routine sampling by New York State Department of Agriculture and Markets food inspectors and subsequent analysis by food laboratory personnel revealed the presence of undeclared milk allergens in the 8.11-ounce packages of Banoful Top Orange Biscuit, which did not declare a milk ingredient on the label.

